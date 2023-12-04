Advancing Personalized Medicine: The Intersection of Technology, Data, and Healthcare

The convergence between precision medicine, technological tools, and the data economy greatly expands the opportunities to improve individualized healthcare and population health. But what are the challenges and boundaries in the implementation of personalized medicine? What role does each agent in the biohealth ecosystem play? How can the use and exploitation of data be optimized? And what advantages do technological solutions such as artificial intelligence offer?

All of these questions were the focus of the ‘Matchmaking Innovation in Health‘ conference in Barcelona on November 29 and 30. Organized by the Spanish Platform for Innovation in Health Technology of Fenin, alongside Biocat and the technology center Eurecat, the conference promoted open innovation ecosystems and public-private strategies aimed at the optimal implementation of personalized medicine and the good use of data and technological innovations.

Fenin highlighted the solutions in technologies, products, and services that the health technology industry can provide in this field, stating that we are in an era of transformation of the health system. This convergence of personalized and precision medicine, technology, and the data economy creates infinite opportunities to improve health and healthcare delivery.

The use of data and AI in personalized medicine was discussed during the conference, with a focus on the value of data for the best care delivery and individualized patient care. The need to generate spaces of trust and co-responsibility between the public and private spheres in the development of personalized medicine was highlighted. Furthermore, the conference transferred its focus to the clinical field and health centers, analyzing the challenges that personalized medicine poses to different professionals and levels of care, and the necessary multidisciplinary collaboration.

The conference in Catalonia joins other ‘Health Innovation Matchmakings’ that have already taken place in Madrid, Asturias, and the Basque Country, with upcoming meetings in new regions. The aim is to promote technological reference centers throughout the country for the benefit of the health system and society. These efforts underscore the potential for personalized medicine, technological tools, and the data economy to revolutionize healthcare delivery and improve outcomes for both individuals and populations.