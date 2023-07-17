Advancing Precision Medicine in Oncology: Insights from the LATAM Oncology Summit 2023

Title: Janssen’s LATAM Oncology Summit 2023 Highlights Advancements in Personalized Cancer Treatments

Subtitle: Dr. Michelle Trespach, VP of Medical Affairs for Janssen Latin America, speaks on the importance of continuous education for improved patient care.

On June 30 and July 1, the highly anticipated LATAM Oncology Summit 2023 took place at The Westin Santa Fe in Mexico. The event, organized by Janssen, a group of Johnson & Johnson pharmaceutical companies, brought together medical specialists, healthcare providers, and pharmaceutical experts to discuss advancements in oncological treatments and share valuable experiences in diagnosing and treating patients.

At this forum, renowned experts from across Latin America, as well as medical professionals from the United States and Europe, convened to exchange their knowledge and insights. The primary objective of the summit was to equip doctors with enhanced knowledge to make informed treatment decisions and ultimately improve patient outcomes.

During an interview with Infobae, Dr. Michelle Trespach, Vice President of Medical Affairs for Janssen Latin America, shed light on the future of oncological treatments for prostate, bladder, and lung cancers. She emphasized the significance of continuous education for healthcare workers to provide better care for their patients.

Dr. Trespach highlighted the role of precision medicine as an innovative approach that aims to deliver personalized and effective treatments to patients. This approach is based on understanding an individual’s unique genetic characteristics, acknowledging that each patient may require a distinct treatment plan for optimal results.

Drawing attention to lung cancer, Dr. Trespach explained how precision medicine involves identifying biomarkers and specific genetic mutations in each patient’s tumor. These factors greatly influence disease behavior, treatment response, and prognosis. By creating specific profiles for each patient, medical professionals can make more informed decisions regarding therapeutic interventions.

Speaking about Janssen’s commitment to innovation, Dr. Trespach mentioned the company’s dedication over the past decade to provide alternative therapies to patients who previously had limited options beyond chemotherapy for advanced-stage diseases. The focus now is on developing precision medicine-based therapies, which have the potential to significantly extend patients’ survival time and enhance their quality of life. These innovative treatments offer simplicity, fewer adverse events, and a more personalized approach that transforms patients’ experiences in dealing with their illness.

Dr. Trespach asserted the importance of continuous medical education to stay abreast of new treatments and emerging diagnoses. Medical education, including events like the LATAM Oncology Summit, plays a pivotal role in consolidating information for doctors and enabling the prompt dissemination of critical updates.

Apart from events, Janssen also offers additional educational platforms such as the Janssen Pro Academy. This exclusive space provides doctors and healthcare professionals with access to scientific content on diseases, available treatments, therapeutic guidelines, and other valuable resources.

In conclusion, Dr. Trespach emphasized Janssen’s dedication to revolutionizing cancer treatment and transforming the lives of patients. The company is committed to advancing continuous medical education and tirelessly developing innovative alternatives and new technologies. Moving forward, Janssen’s focus lies on prostate, bladder, and lung cancer, with a determined pursuit of precision medicine’s potential to shape the future of oncological care.

