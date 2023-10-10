Adventure UCIMED: Immersive Workshops in Pharmacy, Nutrition, Physiotherapy, Medicine, and Microbiology

Participants to Experience Immersive Workshop in Health Professions at UCIMED

By Brenda Camarillo | Tuesday October 10, 2023 | 01:45 pm

The University of Medical Sciences (UCIMED) is offering an exciting opportunity for students and individuals interested in health careers. Called “Adventure UCIMED,” this initiative aims to provide a hands-on experience in the fields of Pharmacy, Nutrition, Physiotherapy, Medicine, and Microbiology.

Taking place on October 12 and 13 from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm at the Gabriela Stein building on the UCIMED campus, Adventure UCIMED will offer practical workshops led by professionals in each respective field. The program is open to final year college students and the general public.

Participants will have the chance to engage in a variety of practical exercises, allowing them to gain firsthand insights into the daily work of professionals in healthcare. The workshops will cover topics such as basic adult and pediatric CPR, suturing and bandaging techniques, pharmaceutical product preparation, physiotherapy exercises for health promotion, simulated nutrition, microbiology laboratories, and clinical simulation.

Dr. María del Carmen García González, rector of UCIMED, emphasized that the initiative aims to familiarize students with the world of Health Sciences. Adventure UCIMED provides a unique opportunity for individuals to explore, discover, and experience the professions of doctors, nutritionists, physiotherapists, microbiologists, and pharmacists. By gaining a deeper understanding of each profession, participants can make an informed career choice aligned with their aptitudes, qualities, and aspirations.

The workshops are free of charge, and interested students can contact the university through WhatsApp at 2549-0115 for more information. Additionally, participants will have the chance to learn about UCIMED’s international agreements and financing plans for courses during the event.

Do not miss this chance to explore the captivating world of healthcare and gain valuable insights into various health professions. Adventure UCIMED promises to be an educational and enlightening experience for all attendees.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

