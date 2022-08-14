In an article on Il Fatto Quotidiano, the doctor, haematologist and oncologist Patrizia Gentilinisheds light on a sad reality that can no longer be ignored: the adverse effects of anti-Covid vaccines.

Let’s go into the details and do some clarity.

The severity of the adverse effects of Covid vaccines

Peter Doshi, professor at the University of Maryland and columnist for the British Medical Journalhas always been one of the most critical scientists on the Covid pandemic and he clamored for more clarity on vaccines.

The latest work by Dr. Doshi and his researchers collected reports of serious adverse events (SAEs) and “serious adverse events of special interest” (AESI), using a method validated and approved by the WHOcomparing a vaccinated group and a group that had received a placebo.

With Pfizer there were 67.5 serious adverse events per 10,000 subjects in the group that received the vaccine, compared to 49.5 for placebo, therefore a Relative Risk (RR) of 1.36 (CI 1.31-1.83).

This means 36% more adverse effects, a significantly higher number. As for Moderna, the difference is not statistically significant.

What are the conclusions on serious adverse effects?

On the serious effects, the results between placebo and vaccine are even more striking. PFor those vaccinated with Pfizer, the risks are + 57% and + 36% with Moderna.

These vaccines they have at least been helpful in reducing total hospitalizations how much is it praised?

Unfortunately not, with Moderna the risk of adverse effects is far greater than the risk of serious effects for Covid. Also for Pfizer, the risk of serious adverse effects from vaccines is far greater than the risks that would be run with Covid.

In conclusion then anti-Covid vaccines are not sterilizing, do not limit infections, do not limit serious effects and increase the risk of serious adverse effects, without reducing the risk of hospitalization for Covid.

The question remains unanswered: why have previous studies always talked about very effective results? We currently have no answers.