“Adverse effects of vaccines may not show up long after administration”

GENOA – “The no-vax people say, manipulate and preach that the adverse effects of vaccines can also manifest themselves long after administration. Bullshit! They are lies invented by them! The residence time of the mRNA in the organism is a few hours, just as the copies of Spike produced starting from the mRNA are rapidly denatured. Within 1 day of administration, there is nothing left of the vaccine in our body. There are no cases of vaccines that have had adverse effects that appeared after 4-6 weeks. You choose whether to believe in ignorance and no vax violence or in the evidence of science. Obscurantism vs Enlightenment”.

This is what the infectious disease specialist Matteo Bassetti (photo) says on Twitter.

