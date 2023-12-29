advice for the definitive stop – breaking latest news

by Elena Munarini

The first piece of advice is to get into the perspective of going from three cigarettes to zero: first switching to two and one cigarette a day risks being real torture, it is better at this point to make a clean break

I am 33 years old and have been smoking since I was 18. In recent months I have managed to progressively reduce my cigarettes from twenty to three a day. Then a problem arose. I smoke one after lunch, one after dinner and the last one two hours later. Sometimes the desire for a fourth is very strong and I can’t go down to two, as I should have done a long time ago. My delayed sleep syndrome, which has been present in the past, has gotten worse. I would like to quit smoking: what do you advise me to do?

Elena Munarini, psychologist and psychotherapist, Anti-Smoking Center of the National Cancer Institute, Milan, responds (GO TO THE FORUM)

Although she states that she went from twenty to three cigarettes without any problems, this process carried out over several months testifies to a great determination that not everyone manages to have when it comes to cigarettes. This is even more unusual considering that (for now we still leave the verb in the present, hoping to be able to change it to the past soon) she is still a heavy smoker. Now you write to us that you have reached three cigarettes and are stuck in proceeding to the final step, that of giving them up completely. This difficulty can have a psychological and physical motivation.

The psychological level

The first is linked to the fact that the difference between smoking even just one cigarette and deciding that you won’t smoke even one is small on a practical level, but can be large on a psychological level. the difference between knowing that during the day that moment spent with the cigarette (which for everyone can have a different meaning, from cuddling, to charging, to relaxation…) will be there or it won’t be there. the decision to really do without it, to proceed with one’s day without this cushion that deludes us into giving us what we need, even if, paying attention, we realize that this is not the case.

Withdrawal syndrome

On a physical level, however, we can say that three cigarettes are the minimum quota to manage a withdrawal syndrome which, although not very aggressive in his case, is present, as also demonstrated by the worsening in recent months of his difficulty in resting well. How to get out of it? The first piece of advice is to get into the perspective of going from three cigarettes to zero: first switching to two and one cigarette a day risks being real torture, it is better at this point to make a clean cut. If you find it difficult to take this initiative, you can help yourself with a practical, effective and safe remedy, namely taking, for the first few weeks of quitting smoking, a low dosage of nicotine replacement therapy, which can be purchased in pharmacies without a prescription.

A day without cigarettes

There are different formats from which to choose the one that suits you best (gum, dragees, inhaler or sublingual spray) and to use as a replacement for the three remaining cigarettes. The perception of no physical need that this product will give her could be the key to making her find the courage to experience a day without cigarettes, at the end of which the enthusiasm of having succeeded and seeing that she is fine even without making her proceed without any more fears .

