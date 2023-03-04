Federal Health Minister Prof. Dr. Karl Lauterbach: “Protecting and promoting the health of children and young people is an important concern for us. Because the restrictions imposed by the measures associated with fighting the pandemic have placed a particularly heavy burden on young people – especially those who grew up under difficult conditions before the pandemic. The Corona Expert Council of the Federal Government pointed this out in particular in its 7th statement. It is therefore important and right that the interministerial working group looked very closely at the needs of children and young people when developing their recommendations and placed a special focus on socially disadvantaged young people. The healthcare system is also doing its bit to help young people cope with the mental and psychosocial burden of the pandemic. Therefore, we take care of faster access to therapeutic care. We are reshaping the financing of children’s hospital treatment and ensuring better reimbursement for children’s medicines.”

Countries and experts were involved

In November 2022, the IMA, together with representatives of the federal states and experts from science and civil society, discussed measures to support children and young people growing up healthy. The focus was on the psychosocial consequences of the pandemic with a special focus on disadvantaged young people.

Recommendations for five fields of action developed

Overall, the IMA has identified five fields of action and developed recommendations for each. In the fields of action, the final report also names concrete federal measures that are planned or already being implemented. The corresponding measures should be located where they reach children and young people in everyday life: in schools, in child day care, with paediatricians and in youth and family welfare.