Federal Health Minister Prof. Dr. Karl Lauterbach: “Protecting and promoting the health of children and young people is an important concern for us. Because the restrictions imposed by the measures associated with fighting the pandemic have placed a particularly heavy burden on young people – especially those who grew up under difficult conditions before the pandemic. The Corona Expert Council of the Federal Government pointed this out in particular in its 7th statement. It is therefore important and right that the interministerial working group looked very closely at the needs of children and young people when developing their recommendations and placed a special focus on socially disadvantaged young people. The healthcare system is also doing its bit to help young people cope with the mental and psychosocial burden of the pandemic. Therefore, we take care of faster access to therapeutic care. We are reshaping the financing of children’s hospital treatment and ensuring better reimbursement for children’s medicines.”
Countries and experts were involved
In November 2022, the IMA, together with representatives of the federal states and experts from science and civil society, discussed measures to support children and young people growing up healthy. The focus was on the psychosocial consequences of the pandemic with a special focus on disadvantaged young people.
Recommendations for five fields of action developed
Overall, the IMA has identified five fields of action and developed recommendations for each. In the fields of action, the final report also names concrete federal measures that are planned or already being implemented. The corresponding measures should be located where they reach children and young people in everyday life: in schools, in child day care, with paediatricians and in youth and family welfare.
- Im Field of action early help the federal government is expanding the offers this year. IA total of 56 million euros is available for this Available, among other things, to reach families with burdens directly after the birth via welcome visits or pilot services and e.g. B. to be supported by family midwives. At the same time, parents are specifically informed about municipal offers for young families via the Instagram channel “elternsein info”, for example. We strengthen specialists with digital consultation hours on the topics of flight, mental health and nutrition. A total of 56 million euros are available for early aid in 2023.
- Im Child day care field of action the Kita Quality Act, federal investment programs for Kita expansion and a strategy for skilled workers contribute to more quality and thus strengthen the crisis resilience of day care. The federal government is supporting the federal states with around four billion euros in 2023 and 2024, also for measures in the areas of health, nutrition and exercise.
- Im School field of action Starting in the 2023/24 school year, mental health coaches will support schools as part of a BMFSFJ model program with questions about mental health and acute mental crises. They support children and young people with worries and problems, provide “first aid” in acute crises and arrange for other support services. The school boxing campaign with the “number against grief” continues, and health promotion also plays an important role in the expansion of all-day schools.
- Im Health care field of action the federal government is committed to better medical care for children and young people and to eliminating bottlenecks in pediatric medicines. The Federal Ministry of Health has already launched various short-term measures, for example a revenue guarantee for pediatric care in hospitals for the years 2023 and 2024 and additional financial resources for inpatient care for children and adolescents, each amounting to 300 million euros. Prevention and health promotion are also to be strengthened and more therapy places are to be created for children and young people with greater mental stress and mental illnesses – in coordination with the relevant stakeholders. This should reduce waiting times, especially in rural areas.
- Im Field of action youth and family support Among other things, it is about implementing new legal entitlements for children, young people and families to advice and support created by the Federal Government with the Youth Strengthening Act. Children can now seek psychosocial counseling from the Youth Welfare Office without their parents being informed. Mentally ill parents receive low-threshold help from the educational advice centers.