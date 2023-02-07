“Naughty life and perinatal medicine. Care and reception of the conceived patient”: this is the title of the study day (9.30-17.00, Sheraton Milan San Siro), proposed for Friday 10 February in Milan by the “Defending life with Mary” association and by the voluntary organization international “Mary for life”. Don Maurizio Gagliardini, president of AdvM and Mary for Life, affirms: “Continuous progress in perinatal medicine today makes it possible to resolve pathologies that were once defined as incompatible with life or ominous. The specializations concern fields of medicine that are distant from each other, which however need a common ground for a synergistic action”. Therefore, “the need to create a network that can respond to the most diverse needs of families, directing them to the most relevant places of care, emerges. The Milan conference would like to bring together specialists of these disciplines, to facilitate answers to urgent and undeferrable questions, with the creation of an Observatory on nascent life and the specialization of the doctor dedicated to the care of the patient’s embryo and fetus”.

The program of the conference includes medical-scientific reports in the morning session and a round table moderated by Francesco Ognibene, editor-in-chief of the newspaper Avvenire, in the afternoon session, which will be introduced by the archbishop of Milan, mgr. Mario Delpini.

The conference is aimed at people in various capacities interested in the topic (health professionals, doctors, paramedics, paediatricians, psychologists), members of the Association defending life with Mary and diocesan leaders of health pastoral care.