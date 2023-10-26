Aerobic Exercise: A Natural Alternative to Viagra for Combating Erectile Dysfunction

Aerobic Exercise Found to Combat Erectile Dysfunction as Effectively as Viagra, Study Finds

In a groundbreaking study published in the Journal of Sexual Medicine, researchers have discovered that engaging in regular aerobic physical activity can have a beneficial effect in treating erectile dysfunction, comparable to the effects of Viagra, but without the potential adverse side effects. This finding suggests that men who experience erection problems as they age may find relief through exercise rather than relying solely on medication.

The study, conducted by American scientists Mohit Khera, Samir Bhattacharyya, and Larry Miller, sought to explore the connection between erectile dysfunction and cardiovascular health. They noted that erectile dysfunction is often associated with symptoms of poor cardiovascular health, such as inflammation and artery narrowing or hardening. In fact, erectile dysfunction is not considered a disease itself, but rather a disorder that can indicate the presence of other underlying health issues affecting the heart, metabolism, or nervous system.

To investigate whether aerobic exercise, known to improve cardiovascular health, could also have a positive impact on erectile dysfunction, the researchers analyzed several databases containing information on this condition. They identified 11 randomized controlled studies, which are considered the most accurate for clinical trials, involving volunteers with erectile dysfunction who were either administered drugs or advised to engage in exercise.

Out of the approximately 1,100 men who participated in the studies, 600 followed exercise regimens that included 30 to 60 minutes of aerobic activity three to five times a week. The remaining 500 men were assigned to control groups. The results revealed that those who actively participated in the aerobic exercise sessions experienced an improvement in erectile function compared to the control group. Specifically, their scores on the International Index of Erectile Function (IIEF) increased by up to 5 points. Notably, individuals with more severe erectile dysfunction reported even greater benefits.

Comparatively, the group of men who received Viagra or Cialis, two commonly prescribed medications for impotence, saw improvements of 4 to 8 points on the IIEF. Those who underwent testosterone replacement therapy due to low hormone levels experienced a modest improvement of only 2 points on the index.

The findings of the study further underscore the numerous secondary benefits of engaging in regular physical activity. The authors suggest that aerobic exercise can serve as a non-pharmacological strategy for combating erectile dysfunction, particularly for individuals who prefer to avoid medications or are concerned about their potential side effects.

Overall, this study highlights the potential of exercise as a natural and effective solution for men facing erectile dysfunction, offering a promising alternative to traditional medical interventions.

Share this: Facebook

X

