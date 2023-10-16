Aerobic exercise combined with strength exercise improves brain health – breaking latest news

by Cristina Marrone

It is never too late to start physical activity. For those over 80, mixed training allows you to obtain maximum benefits on a cognitive level and live better

Very elderly people who do aerobic activities and strength training exercises regularly perform better on cognitive tests than those who are sedentary or do only aerobic activity. the conclusion of a study published in the journal GeroScience which evaluated 184 cognitively healthy people between 85 and 99 years old. Each participant reported their exercise habits and underwent a series of neuropsychological tests specifically designed to assess varying levels of cognitive function.

The winning mix of exercises

The researchers found that those who combined aerobic exercises such as swimming, cycling, brisk walking with strength exercises such as weight lifting, regardless of intensity and duration, had better mental agility and quicker thinking, as well as a better ability to change and adapt one’s thinking.

The benefits

The researchers used a well-known cognitive screening tool called the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, finding that people who did no physical exercise scored lower than those who did both cardio and strength training. The difference was slight, but significant also taking into account the amount of physical activity carried out by the participants. Furthermore, the group that performed both types of exercises achieved better results in specific cognitive activities such as symbol coding.

The researchers stressed, however, that they were unable to establish a causal relationship between physical activity and better brain health. The results suggest, however, that a diverse exercise routine is associated with improved cognitive health in people over 80. The fact that almost 70% of our study participants were already doing some physical exercise before enrolling in our study challenges the stereotype that Old age and physical inactivity go hand in hand, say Brian Ho and Ronald Cohen, authors of the study conducted by the University of Florida. Recommending combined aerobic and strength exercises leads to patient well-being. Several studies show that when cognitive decline is slowed, people experience a better quality of life and spend less on medical care.

Exercise as a treatment for cognitive decline?

The results of this and other studies suggest that physical activity is a preventative measure. It is not yet clear, however, whether he could also be treated for cognitive decline because the studies are still conflicting and not univocal. It is certainly never too late to start physical activity which must be dosed like a drug, especially in old age, avoiding exposing oneself to unnecessary overload. It is now proven that physical activity keeps the brain young, slowing down cognitive decline. The movement also acts by preventing the deposits of amyloid substance which cause Alzheimer’s in the elderly – underlines Gianfranco Beltrami, vice president of the Sports Medical Federation – by increasing cerebral vascularisation, strengthening synaptic connections and favoring neurogenesis, i.e. the production of new nerve cells. To achieve this aim, the activity must be continuous and regular, at least three times a week, of at least moderate intensity and include both aerobic and strength maintenance and development exercises. Combining the two types of exercises, aerobic and strength, allows you to obtain the maximum benefit.

