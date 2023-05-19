Home » Aesthetic medicine: “Ban all permanent fillers”
Health

by admin
Recently “we obtained, from the Ministry of Health, a ban on one of the few permanent fillers still used in Italy. And now, we have asked Europe, again through the ministry that had received the opinion of the Higher Institute of Health, to ban all permanent fillers. If in 6 months, if this doesn’t happen, we will work to make it happen at least in Italy”.

He said it Emanuele Bartolettipresident of the Italian Society of Aesthetic Medicine (SIME), on the sidelines of the society’s congress which opens today in Rome.

Younger lips and eyes? Yes, but without exaggerating

by Irma D’Aria

Fillers are “those substances which, when injected into the tissues, increase their volume. Permanent ones must always be avoided. The use of completely absorbable substances is always advisable. All the most commonly used substances, such ashyaluronic acid – Bartoletti details – they are injected into the soft tissues of the face at different depths, and over time they are degraded by the body. A correct mechanism because the face changes over time and a fixed element can create problems “, he concludes.

Aging of the face, which filler to choose? Dermatologist advice

by Cinzia Lucchelli

