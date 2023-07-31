AESTHETIC MEDICINE IN THE TIME OF SOCIAL MEDIA Aesthetics

A vademecum to orient yourself responsibly

Social media and cosmetic surgery are now an inseparable pair: anyone who decides to undergo surgery has almost certainly done research on the internet, seen the reports of those who have already been through it and inquired about the profiles of doctors or associations. Probably, he also has a wrong perception of the risks, of the result that can be obtained and of the post-operative course.

â€œSocial media plays a significant role in shaping beauty trends, but also in spreading misconceptions about medicine and cosmetic surgery. They are a source of education, but also of disinformation: they make known interventions that were previously less known, but they also risk creating false expectations – says prof. Raffaele Rauso, plastic surgeon vice president of FIME (Italian Federation of aesthetic doctors) former professor at the Vanvitelli University of Naples -. Browsing the platforms, the potential … (Continue) read the 2nd page

News on: beauty, social, aesthetics,

