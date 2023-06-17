Aesthetic medicine, increasingly appreciated by men: here are the areas of the body they target

Aesthetic medicine is increasingly widespread among men who also touch up areas of the body that are unthinkable for many.

I aesthetic tweaks for many years they were only and exclusively associated with the female universe, but over time the world has changed and men are not only increasingly projected towards body care but also to face important changes.

For this the world of aesthetic medicine it also meets the needs of the male audience, especially for some areas of the body.

Male aesthetic medicine: the most retouched body parts

The tipping point for men is represented from the abdomen, yes, men don’t like love handles or fat on their hips and they go out of their way to get rid of it. Do you want why the roundness they make the physique harmonious and are tendentially associated with a female body and you want because the reference aesthetic models always offer super sculpted bodies, male aesthetic medicine focuses precisely on these.

The handles of love they don’t like them, men want a defined and sculpted hip without roundness. In particular the area of ​​the abdomen but also of the lower back is the most affected. In addition to the diet programs, the diet regimen and the appropriate exercises, the medicine stands as a real life saver. Not just surgery with real targeted treatments with scalpels and elimination of fat but also a special study of the forms and non-invasive interventions with lasers and the like.

Liposuction is the most effective intervention for man but requires a considerable expense and also the will to undergo an operation, it is performed with local anesthesia o sedation, the probe introduced sucks the fat locally and if necessary we also proceed with a reconstruction. Today very thin cannulas are used compared to the past so the invasive impact is minimal.

The best and most practical alternative, either from an economic point of view that on the post-operative level, it is certainly choosing a non-surgical approach such as radio frequency or the laser. These tools increase the local temperatures and therefore allow the fat to be eliminated, the fat cells are literally liquefied and eliminated, radiofrequency is similar, however it also allows the tissues to contract so it is an additional effect. These processes are suitable for everyone, they are not painful but the results are not immediate, they can be seen over time so you need to be patient and carry out the duration of the treatment without expecting a timely modification of the body.