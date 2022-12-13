Each mi/ironing/mi/tiro intervention follows its own fashion and causes followers, disasters and regrets. The dinghy lips and various tirami/su have paved living rooms and television audiences with Picasso-style tableaux vivants: one eye there, another further down. Accompanied by balloon breasts. Then a ship arrived loaded with… silicone prostheses to have a Riace bronze B-side, for him and for her, it is the level playing field of aesthetics. The climb to beauty doesn’t stop, the gaze lowers and falls right there, on the roundish mount of Venus, slightly protruding even in those who boast a flat stomach and sculpted abs. His position and soft and inviting look make him a symbol of evergreen seduction. Yeah, but that ever doesn’t make it eternal, even the sensual prominence gets old (and who could have imagined it). The less hormones, the more it “deflates”.

By the time you read this many ladies will reach out (without any erotic overtones) for a little control.

So what to do? SOS Ivan Arruda, Brazilian surgeon who trained at the school of Ivo Pintaguy and there was a time when he was number one in the world. “The demand for interventions has grown in direct proportion to the spread of social networks”. I translate: even the housewife of Voghera, all curlers and boiled meat, with a grumpy husband and homebody, wants to give one last dream of youth. Go for the double facelift: top and bottom. Maybe even with a discount: I pay / one / I get two. Ivan smiles: “The liposculpture of the mount of Venus (the pubis) it is an intimate cosmetic surgery aimed at reshaping the female genital area not only aesthetically but also functionally”. I translate: it lovingly preforms better. Ivan puts his hands forward: “But I’m not just doing that. The most requested intervention is always the face and neck lifting. Together with laser flashes for hand rejuvenation”. For heaven’s sake, no Barbie plastic model: “Dotto’ gives me 50 euros of botox – the plastic/reconstructive surgeon spreads his arms Lucio Gagliardi – and in Naples some colleagues do it given that fashion is rampant among the very young. For a more arched eyebrow, for a crow’s foot that they already find disturbing at twenty years old. I have my own ethics, I don’t intervene to fulfill a whim”.

Have they ever asked him for a beauty touch up there, chenneso’, an oxygen therapy with disposable cannula for a breath of youth in the “grand canal”fillers, vaginal cones to strengthen the muscles (in Naples they would call them coppetielli) G-spot augmentation… it’s a near-science in constant evolution…: “I recommend you go to a gynecologist and/or a pelvic gymnastics specialist… There are, instead, mothers who bring me their daughters not even eighteen to increase their breasts to a fifth. I recommend a psychologist for both. You have to know when to stop. It applies to the patient and to those who operate”, points out Gagliardi. We’re at Christmas and if you can’t cleanse your conscience for the little sins of lust, at least you whiten your anus. Particularly requested by gays (but not only) with specific lasers and creams.

Waiting for a reality show the Doctor climber/venus/mount in the wake of Dr. Pimplesmacker (Pimple Popper) and similar. To reach the nearly ten million viewers of “Without a roof there is no Paradise”, the most watched soap opera in Colombia. She talks about Catalina, a very poor woman born in the favela, who has to get her breasts done to please the bosses of the underworld. Only in this way will she be able to live in luxury and buy designer clothes, a silicone Cinderella who redeems herself from misery. The series, based on the novel of the same name by the writer Gustavo Bolivar Moreno, was inspired by a true story. Lots of true stories. In Colombia, over 500,000 cosmetic surgeries are performed a year: “In Italy, more than 1 million operations are performed a year, in 2022 we will probably be around 1,200,000. This is the number of ‘registered’ ones. Those done in private clinics and operating rooms escape statistics”, Gagliardi counts.