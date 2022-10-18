Advertisement

«To keep the skin of the face young, laser treatments guarantee modulation and improvement of the skin structure. However, prevention is needed, even by adopting healthy lifestyles ”, says Dr. Patrizia Gilardino

Between the sun of summer and the cold of winter, it is autumn is the favorite season to start a beauty journey for your face. From prevention to treatments, aesthetic medicine chooses its season. “Autumn is the best time to start an aesthetic medicine program,” he says Patrizia Gilardino, cosmetic surgeon from Milan. «We often arrive at the end of summer with the damage caused by excessive exposure to the sun: small wrinkles and spots are some of the side effects for those who have not taken the right countermeasures. Before us are the cold months – a period long enough for the treatments to take effect. Because, it should be remembered, in aesthetic medicine there are no magic wands: you need perseverance and commitment, even in following correct lifestyles ».

The facial beauty program focuses on i laser treatments: fractionated or non-fractionated, ablative, used alone or in combination with others, they represent the basis for an overall rejuvenation of the skin of the face. «The laser is a good anti-aging treatment: its possibility of modulation, the different uses and the different techniques available allow to intervene in a timely manner to obtain a substantial improvement of the skin structure. They also improve the brightness and firmness, to eventually obtain a more toned skin, with a sensitive rejuvenation of the face », continues Gilardino. In fact, “the resurfacing treatments act in particular on the most superficial layer of the skin, leading to a reduction of pores and attenuating small wrinkles and classic age spots”.

But when to start? “The first aspect to evaluate is the health of the skin”, specifies the specialist. «The biological age of the skin is not strictly linked to the age: a large part of skin aging is due more to environmental factors, such as sun exposure and smoking in particular, than to genetics. There is therefore no age for the start of treatments: it is possible to do a preventive skin care action, perhaps around the age of 30-35 with biorevitalization treatments and a superficial peeling».

In a subsequent step, “around 40-45 years, when the first signs of aging usually begin to appear, the Venezia Lift is indicated which, not being an ablative laser, requires reduced recovery times and gives important results on skin toning. A couple of close sessions as a start, plus a third after 5-6 months also ensure a preventive effect against small wrinkles ».

The passage of time can lead to further loss of tone and the onset of the spots typical of the aging process of the skin. “After the age of 50, the use of the ablative laser allows you to act more in depthwhile still guaranteeing practically no side effects ”, underlines Gilardino. «The treatment, condensed in just one session per year, allows for skin exfoliation combined with a greater production of collagen with a skin renewal effect». When expression lines or loss of volume appear, “the laser session is combined with injectables, botulinum and fillers, which act on individual problems”.

In facial skin care, concludes the doctor, “awareness of the actions to be taken to keep it young has increased today. But our face says a lot about our lifestyles: unhealthy behaviors make us age earlier».

