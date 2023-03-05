E-Mail

Ever heard of Dry January? And Lent starting on Ash Wednesday? Are you in? Then reading this text will help you persevere. Read it, you might become curious and do something good for yourself afterwards.

As the name suggests, Dry January is about abstaining from alcohol for a month after the often boozy festive season. And if you didn’t make it in January, you can now start another attempt during Lent from Ash Wednesday. That sounds easy, but it’s not, because alcohol is so present in our everyday lives that it’s very difficult not to be confronted with it. A saying circulating on the internet goes like this: “Alcohol is the only drug that you have to explain why you don’t take it.” That gets right to the point. From where I know this? I last drank alcohol in December 2019. Originally not with the intention of doing without it forever. Today it is no longer imaginable for me to tip any booze into my body. Because everything that has happened to my body in one year, I would never have thought possible. I claim: I haven’t gotten older since then – as is usual in the trade. No, I’ve gotten younger.

The positive effects of an alcohol-free lifestyle

I’ve lost a lot of weight

. Pretty easy, without dieting, without paying attention to anything, very easy. Alcohol makes you fat, on a night out in the pub the maximum calorie intake required can easily be doubled with a quick gulp. Men also lose weight in abstinence where fat is extremely unsexy: on the abdomen and upper body. The ugly term “beer tits” is no coincidence. My skin breathes.

Scientifically proven: alcohol consumption accelerates skin aging and – sorry for the harsh words – makes it ugly. Redness, pimples, torn pores and swollen areas of the face are all normal side effects of alcohol. The joke: because they are so commonplace, you only notice them when they disappear. A pretty pleasant effect that can pretty much spoil the desire to go back to drinking. Incidentally, doctors attribute the effect to the relief of the liver, which, if it does not have to break down alcohol every night, can concentrate on its around 500 other vital tasks.

About the author Carsten Gensing (51) is a freelance media consultant and journalist. He lives in Hamburg.

Avoiding alcohol gets your love life going.

At the age of 52, I had long since become acquainted with erectile dysfunction and prostate problems. Getting drunk through a wild night of love may still be possible at the tender age of mid-20s. When you’re 50, there’s not much left. And with women? I used to think: women who don’t drink alcohol are boring and not open to sexual adventures. Today I know: This assumption is one of the biggest mistakes of my life. Sex doesn’t get good because you’re drunk. Sex is good when you are physically fit, that should be said very clearly here, especially for all older men of my age or older. A lot of guys have long since given up hope of spectacular sex and don’t even know that they too are capable of it. It is enough to exchange the beer for water. You save money and do without the hangover that nobody needs anyway Back to the practical things in life.

Giving up alcohol saves money.

Plentiful! Just do the math yourself, how much coal you have already burned to get drunk. A quick sample calculation: After-work beer with buddy A. Five pints at five euros each, two rounds of schnapps to say goodbye, one round is on your account (eight euros). Are 33 euros for the drinks (plus any tip). Now there are the additional costs associated with drinking: a taxi ride with a possible stopover at the kebab shop. Another taxi ride to the office the next morning because the car is still in front of the restaurant and it’s too late for public transport – because you had to sleep in longer because of the skull. All in all: 50 to 60 euros (or even more) are quickly gone for an unspectacular evening. Speaking of hangovers.

Does anyone seriously want to explain to me that they can’t do without the nasty stabbing headache, dry throat, high blood pressure, cardiac arrhythmia, leaden tiredness and nausea after drinking? Hardly likely. Hungover for work doesn’t make a good impression anyway. Not only do you look bad, you stink too. When I was still drinking alcohol regularly (almost every day), I didn’t realize how much non-drinkers can smell other people’s flags, even if they just scurry past you.

