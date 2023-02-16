Affectivity and adolescence along four generations A gymnasium of memory to go back to the roots

Do you remember ‘the good old days’? Those of ‘it was better when it was worse’? Were they really that serene? That’s what we who weren’t there after the war will try to find out, with the help of the volunteers of the Memory Gym, with whom we started the school project ‘Memories of yesterday, experiences of today’. The Memory Gymnasium is a meeting center for the elderly aged between 75 and 85. The initiative is promoted by the Local Health Authority of Modena and the Pavullo Hospital. Participants meet once a week with the aim of socializing and training the mind, to keep cognitive abilities active and to stimulate going away from home. Our school project includes three meetings with the Memory Gymnasium, the first has already taken place to carry out an interview published in the ‘Raimondo News‘, our school newspaper, while the other two will be held at school in the coming months. In the second meeting we will discuss the themes of affectivity and adolescence, while the third will be an opportunity to learn about the historical facts that we study in books, listening to the stories of those who lived through them. Rereading the interview carried out in the headquarters of the Memory Gymnasium, we reflected on the most evident differences between being a teenager today and being one in the past. In our opinion, the most curious aspects concern the relationship with the parents, more rigid than ours, once upon a time the father had to be referred to as ‘you’, a glance was enough to obtain respect and obedience. Even at school, severity reigned supreme, teachers exercised an absolute authority that could even result in physical punishment. Furthermore, whether they were right or wrong, the teachers always had the support of their parents, in fact, if you made a note you were punished, both at school and at home. Thanks to this school project we are beginning to understand some things that we normally take for granted, such as the importance of the relationship we have with our parents and our teachers. Today, compared to four generations ago, these relationships are based on trust, understanding and listening. Class 3ªH ‘Raimondo Montecuccoli’ Secondary School of Pavullo: Nour Ammari, Giulio Ballantini, Asaad Bellefquih, Melissa Birsan, Riccardo Bortolotti, Noemi Cornia, Chiara Crocco, Arianna Dal Maso, Aurora Di Rosa, Aurora Donini, Samuele Fini, Yen Gherardi Fung, Yin Gherardi Fung, Filippo Lollini, Lisa Masetti, Mariateresa Messina, Mathias Minelli, Daniele Noviello, Sofia Rastelli, Fabio Ricci, Matteo Ricci, Matilde Salsi, Alessandro Vignudini.