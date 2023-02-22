Stroke is the third leading cause of death in Western countries. It affects 9% of people over 75, but in some cases it can also affect younger people. If in terms of prevention it is essential to follow healthy lifestyles, when symptoms occur, time is an essential factor because the sooner you get to the emergency room, the better the possibility of reducing the outcomes of the acute event.
«The word stroke – explains Giampiero Grampa, director of the complex operating unit of Neurology and director of the Neuroscience department of Asst Lariana – comes from a Latin term that indicates “stroke” and in fact this pathology occurs suddenly. A patient who is in full well-being, for example, can have symptoms without having had any previous signs».