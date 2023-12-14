Affordable Alternative: TikTokers’ Pick for Lululemon’s Popular Fanny Pack

Fanny pack trend is here to stay

The trend of fanny packs continues to gain momentum, and it’s easy to see why. Not only are they stylish, but they are also practical as they allow you to go hands-free. Everyone seems to want Lululemon’s Everywhere Fanny Pack, but at $38 and frequent sell-outs, it can be hard to get your hands on one. However, TikTok users have discovered an affordable alternative available at Amazon for just $17.

The Ododos Unisex Mini Fanny Pack, which comes in various colors, has been praised by TikTok users as a great alternative to the Lululemon version. It features similar buckles, interior and exterior pockets, and is about the same size.

The fanny pack is currently offered at a 30% discount and is a fantastic option for anyone looking to experiment with the trend without breaking the bank, especially with most colors set to arrive before Christmas.

The Ododos fanny pack can be worn around the waist, hanging on the shoulder, or as a shoulder bag thanks to its adjustable strap. It has received over 15,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, with users praising its convenience, functionality, and durability.

If you’re looking to jump on the fanny pack trend, the Ododos Unisex Mini Fanny Pack might just be the accessory for you. And with a price tag of only $17, it’s truly a steal!

