Affordable therapy: the best forms

Do you need psychological help and are you looking for cheaper options? There are several methods that are useful in these cases, without forgetting that the best option is always specialized professionals. Take notes!

Last update: April 27, 2023

Emotional distress, anxiety, apathy, pain, relationship problems. Every person goes through those bad times when affordable professional help would be useful. In these situations it is possible to opt for affordable forms of therapy which, in many cases, are equally valid and effective.

In the field of mental health there is a huge range of resources at hand. The best thing to do, and which you should always keep in mind, is that these forms of assistance must be managed by professionals. Only in this way will you obtain a real improvement without relapses. An example of these approaches are brief strategic therapies. Go into this reading to discover other therapeutic alternatives.

When dealing with a mood disorder, short therapies, divided into 6-10 sessions, can be useful.

1. Free social resources and forms of therapy

It is common in any community, city or town to have social resources focused on mental health. Public health and various social entities provide free psychological assistance. However, the main drawback in many cases is time and delay in getting an appointment. However, we present the options.

Social Security

In media, the first option for a large part of the population when dealing with psychological problems is to go to their primary care center. Some clinics already have clinical psychologists; in other cases, reference is made to an external specialized service.

Social services

For those who find themselves in a situation of social exclusion, are victims of gender-based violence or have a family member with a serious mental illness, it is advisable to contact the social services of their community. They provide guidance and assistance.

Institutions and universities

In all cities there are entities aimed at supporting and intervening in certain groups. Conditions such as schizophrenia, borderline personality disorder or eating disorder (TCA) can be addressed in these centers; It is advisable to contact social services for information.

On the other hand, there are psychology colleges that provide free tuition. In general, this resource is geared towards the students themselves, but it doesn’t hurt to ask if there is an opportunity to get advice.

Solidarity telephone lines

Many countries have toll-free help lines. For example, in Spain they have the Phone of Hope ; Although it is not a form of therapy as such, it is the fastest response when the suffering experienced is very intense. They are moments in which they push themselves to the limit and in which despair or suicidal ideation appears, for example.

These professionals guide and accompany you in this moment, as well as inform you about the resources at hand.

When you’re going through a bad time and you don’t have many financial resources, the first step will be to talk to your GP or social services.

2. Brief strategic therapy

Strategy Brief Therapy (TEB) is an intervention model developed by two eminent figures: Paul Watzlawick and Giorgio Nardone. Studies such as those conducted at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology have highlighted the importance of the emergence of brief therapies.

Given the increase in mental health problems and the need to design concrete and effective strategies, this approach has emerged as an answer. The purpose of EBT is to detect how the patient reinforces and fuels his problems and to deactivate these dynamics.

The number of sessions of this psychological intervention is between 6 and 10. It is therefore not a treatment that lasts over time; as a result, it is cheaper.

Problems it can deal with

Phobias.

Anxiety.

Panic attacks.

sexual disorders

obsessive-compulsive disorders.

Work, relationship and food problems.

Group therapies are an interesting and economical option for some specific needs.

3. Solution Focused Brief Therapy (SBTB)

Among the affordable forms of therapy, solution-focused brief therapy (SBCT) it’s an interesting option. It is a model based on the systemic method which, through a few sessions, focuses on the present to generate coping strategies and answers to problems.

The TBCS is the least expensive and projects towards concrete objectives. It is an interesting alternative within affordable forms of therapy. You can benefit from it in the following cases:

Anxiety.

mild depression.

Personal crises.

Self-esteem, interpersonal, work and family problems.

4. Accelerated resolution therapy for emotional distress

Among the low-cost forms of therapy is one developed in 2008 by Dr. Laney Rosenzweig. Accelerated resolution therapy for emotional distress is a booming model and has an average duration of 5 sessions. It is an economic and strategic method.

According to research from Fort Belvoir Hospital in Virginia, it is an effective, efficient and versatile form of psychotherapy. It combines different therapeutic models such as cognitive behavioral therapy, Gestalt therapy and EMDR or eye movement desensitization and reprocessing.

Problems it deals with

Phobias.

trauma

Anxiety.

Addictions.

Crisis and duels.

Panic attacks.

Relationship problems.

Obsessive-compulsive disorder.

5. Group therapy

Group therapy addresses multiple psychological problems and conditions without having to pay a high price. So among the affordable forms of therapy, this will allow you to see that you are not alone in your suffering. There are people with very similar realities.

Groups are led by a specialized therapist, who facilitates from joint interaction to joint dynamics. They can be enriching experiences and within everyone’s reach.

Problems which treats

Phobias.

duels.

trauma.

Anxiety.

Depression.

Addictions.

Chronic diseases.

Personality disorders.

Eating Disorders (Eating Disorders).

There are short therapies that, with 5 or 10 sessions, address problems strategically. They are cheaper and highly effective options.

6. Terapie alternative

The best way to deal with problems is through specialized professionals. Psychologists and psychiatrists have the power to treat emotional suffering. They have studied and prepared for it.

Not, if you’re looking for low-cost options, there are alternative therapies. In many cases these are dynamics that are usually also organized by qualified personnel in the clinical field. Below are the proposals in this area.

Workshops and training

There are psychologists who offer the opportunity to attend workshops to enhance and promote certain personal areas. It is common, for example, to find workshops of this type to improve self-esteem, better manage anxiety, enable emotional intelligence or learn to close the loops.

It is possible to enroll in a course where you work on those areas that are problematic for us; you can too find cheap or even free training that provides tools for well-being.

Retreats are one of the affordable forms of therapy

Retreats are natural environments or far from the city whose purpose is to reflect and work on different emotional areas. The common thing is to spend two days to a week in an environment with other people and a guide or therapist. Although these dynamics are not always guided by professionals trained in the area, there are some who propose them.

7. Books

Among the low-cost approaches to improve mental health there are, without a doubt, specialized books. It’s not ordinary therapy as such, of course, but it can provide benefits, tools, and a foundation from which to build. There is a wide range of self-help publications at hand.

However, you have to be selective. Books written by mental health professionals are always the most recommended. Ideal if, in addition, they have practical exercises.

Books are a form of alternative therapy when you are going through difficult times.

Final considerations

Psychological therapy is not accessible to everyone, we know it. However, it is a need of great urgency and the various public bodies should be more sensitive. Envisaging the presence of psychologists in public health facilities is a reality that the community has been asking for for some time.

Mental health care should be universally accessible and anyone in need should have access to psychological therapy from specialists in this field. In the meantime, don’t hesitate to look for those solid options that best suit your pocket.

It may interest you …