#Afiancodelcoraggio starts again. The literary award conceived and promoted by Roche inaugurates the sixth edition, to present new stories of men, fathers, partners, friends or brothers who live alongside women who face cancer. Witnesses of their strength, and their courage. The sixth edition of the event was launched in Rome during an event that also saw the preview presentation of the short film “A light baggage”, based on the winning story of the 2021-2022 edition of the award.

The idea of ​​the award – they explained during the event – was born seven years ago from the analysis of a research which showed how the role of the caregiver was mainly played by a female figure, and that when it was the woman who fell ill, she was to face the disease alone. For this reason it was decided to give a voice to the men who find themselves accompanying women who live with oncological and onco-haematological pathologies in their path of illness, to give support and value to these male caregivers, and to promote the fundamental role they can carry out.

The new edition of #afiancodelcoraggio will continue in the footsteps of the previous ones, inviting men who take care of a woman with cancer to share their story through the website www.afiancodelcoraggio.it by 15 March 2023. The jury will then a preselection of the 10 semi-finalist stories. From 12 April to 12 May 2023, by accessing the site, the public will be able to express their preference by giving a like to a story. The three stories that have collected the most likes will once again be at the center of the project work within the writing course for young screenwriters “Creating Stories” by Anica Academy ETS which will aim to develop 3 subjects, then evaluated by the jury to identify the one destined to become a short film/commercial.

As happened for the winner of the edition that has just ended, from which the short film/spot “A light baggage” was based, starring Matteo Cirillo, Francesca Anna Bellucci and Blas Roca Rey, directed by Alessandro Guida and Daniele Barbiero, which after the official presentation will now be broadcast on the Mediaset networks and in the partner film circuits of the initiative (Circuito Cinema, Massimo Ferrero Cinemas and The Space).

“Year after year the #afiancodelcoraggio award consolidates itself as an initiative of the highest social and human value: it not only focuses attention on the men who courageously assist a woman during the difficult treatment process, but also brings to light the often invisible scenario in which those facing a disease move, in this case thousands of cancer patients and the people close to them”, commented Gianni Letta, president of the jury.