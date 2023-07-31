After 1 day, 1 month, 1 year: This is what happens when you stop smoking

Finally gone with the last pack of cigarettes, finally quit smoking! If you still need a motivational boost to quit smoking, then read about what happens to the body when you quit smoking.

Smoking is harmful – this is nothing new. Nevertheless, many smokers find it difficult to give up their beloved cigarette. The effects are enormous: Apart from the health aspects, a smoke-free life will also affect your psyche, your appearance and your wallet.

No cigarettes – good for heart rate and blood pressure

After just 20 minutes, changes will take place in your body: your heart rate and blood pressure will drop to normal values. After just twelve hours, the level of carbon monoxide in your blood will drop and the level of oxygen will rise back to normal. Your organs thank you for the better oxygen supply and your physical performance increases.

After just one day without cigarettes, the risk of a heart attack decreases slightly. After around 48 hours, your taste and smell buds will start to regenerate. You will already smell and taste better.

Bye, cigarette – the circulation is happy

If you stop smoking, your circulation will stabilize after about two weeks to three months. You will notice the changes primarily in your lungs. In the first few months without smoke, your lungs will be cleaned and you will breathe noticeably longer – for example when climbing stairs.

The mucus in your lungs will also be cleared and you will most likely experience fewer coughing fits, shortness of breath and sinus congestion after one to nine months.

And the heart is happy too: If you smoke, you have an increased risk of coronary heart disease. After a year without smoking, your risk drops to half that of a smoker.

The first smoke-free year is done

After five years, the risk of developing cancer in the oral cavity, pharynx and esophagus also falls by half. After this period, the risk of developing cervical cancer is no longer higher than that of non-smokers.

It takes your body ten years to halve the risk of fatal lung cancer. A long time of renunciation that is worth it! After about 15 years without smoking, the risk of cardiovascular disease is about the same as for people who have always lived without cigarettes.

Your psyche will also thank you for a smoke-free life in the long run. Breaking nicotine addiction means living a more relaxed life. You will automatically feel free and independent when the stress of “having to smoke” is lifted. Perhaps you will go out more again, since you no longer find the smoking ban in bars a nuisance. But what about the beloved smoking break?

withdrawal symptoms? You can do that

You will surely experience moments when you will miss smoking. Especially at work, the cigarette break comes in handy when you want to clear your head for five minutes. Just go out the door anyway and consciously breathe in a large portion of fresh air instead of cigarette smoke. However, it’s best to do this without your fellow smokers at first.

The wallet is happy

Have you ever calculated how much money you spend on cigarettes per month or per year? Pick up a calculator and honestly add up the total. Now imagine what you could buy with that money. Make a wish come true by putting aside the money you normally spend on cigarettes.

Your body can change



It doesn’t help to ignore this aspect: many who quit smoking initially gain a few kilos. It doesn’t necessarily happen, but the risk is there. The appetite-suppressing effect of nicotine is suddenly gone and you burn fewer calories per day. Many things simply taste better because your taste buds recover. What to do?

You may experience cravings for sweets in the early stages of weaning. Fight against this negative effect! Focus more than before on a healthy diet and plenty of exercise. Without smoke in your body, you’ll soon find out that exercise is easier anyway. Get active and benefit from the fresh air that flows through your lungs instead of smoke.

You will see positive changes in your appearance. Smoking ages your skin. Saying goodbye to cigarettes will quickly make your complexion look fresher and smoother. Your hair and nails will grow stronger over time. Looking younger and hopefully longer life is what you get in exchange for the stinky smoke.

If you smoke, you are probably familiar with the characteristically yellow fingers and fingernails. These discolourations will disappear after a while if you stop smoking. You can also bring your discolored teeth back into shape: After a professional tooth cleaning, your teeth will not turn yellow again so quickly without smoke.

