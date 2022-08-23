After waiting for 10 years, the first-person zombie action game “Dead Island 2” (Dead Island 2) finally announced the release date at the “Opening Night Live” live broadcast on the opening night of Gamescom in Cologne, Germany, plus a real game test. play video.

As the sequel to “Island of the Dead” in 2011, “Island of the Dead 2” was first published in 2014. Unfortunately, the game was played happily, but the development road was not smooth.

“Island of the Dead 2” was the first developer from Yager Debelopment between 2012 and 2015. It was transferred to Sumo Digital in 2016 but also faced a replacement situation until it was taken over by Deep Silver’s in-house studio Dambuster Studios in 2018. Finally on track.

Dead Island 2 offers 6 characters and a 3-player online co-op mode. The protagonists are a group of survivors who have been infected with the zombie virus but have not attacked, so in addition to their ordinary human abilities, they can also retain the explosive power of zombies.

Dead Island 2 is expected to be released on February 3, 2023 on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and other platforms.

Faced with all the infections in Los Angeles, all they can do is blow up the zombies. In addition to the fancy bombing of zombies and the flying of flesh and blood, the highlights of this work, as well as various well-known attractions in Los Angeles, have been thoroughly explored.

There are some extreme bloody performances in the game, such as frying, frying, and frying the remains of zombies… (Hey. At the same time, a live video of the game was released, the content is the “Boardwalking Dead” mission process, and the background is the famous holy Ta Monica Pier.