SNK announced the new trailer video of the “Hungry Wolf” series through its official YouTube channel earlier, which will be the latest “Hungry Wolf” series, following the “Mark of the Wolves” released in 1999.

From the trailer, it can be shown that the characters on the stage will include Rock Howard and Kain R. Heinlein, the protagonists of “Hungry Wolves”, and Billy Kane, who appeared in “The Legend of the Hungry Wolf 2”, but he is not sure about the protagonists of the previous series. Terry Bogard Or if the likes of Andy Bogard also make an appearance.

At present, SNK has not announced the official name of the upcoming new work, and has not yet confirmed the expected launch time.

In addition, the news announced this time is to simultaneously release a new version of the download content for “THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV” that is currently on the market. The fourth team consists of characters from the “Samurai Soul” series, including The “Samurai Team” consisting of Bawangmaru, Nakolulu, and Dali Daojia is expected to be launched this fall.

The characters that are expected to be released next include Shingo Yabuki, Jin Jiahuan (the old translation of Jinkafa) and others will appear, and it is planned to provide cross-platform play in 2023.

