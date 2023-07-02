after 25 years research rekindles hope

Stephen Hawking, genius of theoretical physics and cosmology, was just 21 years old when in 1963 he was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (Sla). They had given him just two years to live, but Hawking survived up to 76 years, in a riot of fundamental discoveries for the knowledge of black holes and the origin of the universe, covered with honors all over the world. A pop icon, buried in Westminster Abbey, next to Isaac Newton and Charles Darwin, who also made a great contribution to the development of communication systems to help people with severe disabilities like his: from vocal synthesizers, to face and eye movement recognition systems, to a brain scanner capable of “reading” impulses and translating them into symbols and words.

In Italy there are 5-6000 people affected by ALS and 1000-1500 new cases are registered every year. But for this disease, characterized by the progressive degeneration of motor neurons (the nerve cells that enable muscles to move), leading to complete immobilisation, there is no cure. Indeed, to be precise, not even new treatments for at least a quarter of a century now.

THE FIRST DISORDERS

«ALS has a sneaky onset explains Professor Vincenzo Silani, professor of neurology and director of the neuroscience department of the Italian Auxological Institute, University of Milan – It can start with speech and swallowing disorders or with a difficulty in making fine movements with hands or flexing feet. For this reason, she is not immediately diagnosed and the diagnostic delay reaches an average of 12 months ». Until recently, patients survived 3-5 years after the onset of symptoms. But today, with nutritional aids and tracheostomy, they can exceed 20 years. The diagnosis is generally made in reference centres, well distributed throughout Italy. In half of the patients, ALS can also cause cognitive-behavioral involvement and sometimes parkinsonism or autonomic nervous system involvement (sweating, pressure disorders, etc.). The causes of ALS are not fully known, but in recent years more than 30 genes have been discovered (at least 10 of which the Italian research contributed) linked to ALS. On the other hand, environmental risks are less defined, even if there are categories at risk such as the military, professional players (in Italy, professional footballers Gianluca Signorini and Stefano Borgonovo for example), people who inhale heavy metal fibres.

COLLABORATION

In April, the results of a follow-up clinical study were published on the first therapy dedicated to patients with the mutation of the gene for SOD1 (superoxide dismutase, 2-3% of those with familial ALS), which demonstrated a slowing of disease progression. Professor Adriano Chiò of the Molinette Hospital – University of Turin has made a great contribution to this research. But while we try to develop specific therapies for other mutated genes, most patients continue to be treated with non-target drugs, such as riluzole (on the market for over 25 years) or edaravone.

The only novelty on the horizon is represented by the experimental drug AMX0035 which has given interesting results in the phase 2 study Centaur, published in the New England Journal of Medicine. In this publication, AMX0035 was shown to maintain function and prolong overall survival. It is the first time that a drug has shown positive results in both function and overall survival and, based on these data.

The drug is already approved in the US and Canada, not yet in Europe; and meanwhile the phase 3 Phoenix study is underway, to which Italy is making a major contribution.

Finally, the whole part of taking charge is fundamental for people with ALS. «Italy remembers Professor Silani – he assists his patients with ALS well; at Auxologico we see them every 30-45 days and this is very important to follow all the various stages of the disease, the nutritional and respiratory aspects. The role of caregivers and family assistants is fundamental and must be well trained”. Then there is the area of ​​home automation and communication. Here the fundamental step is the so-called “voice recording”, which must be done before the patient loses the ability to speak or eye-tacking with computer sights, through which the patient can communicate; later there will be direct communication between patient and computer. In short, in this disease, technology goes hand in hand with medical therapy. And ALS patients are especially quick and receptive.

