by admin
Of Online editorial staff

The circular from the Ministry of Health: shorter isolation, of only 5 days, for asymptomatic positives, even in the absence of a negative swab

Shorter isolation, of only five days, for asymptomatic positives, even in the absence of a negative swab. The Ministry of Health has issued the circular that updates the methods of managing Covid cases and contacts. As foreseen in the rave decree, for cases that have always been asymptomatic and for “those who in any case have not had symptoms for at least two days”, isolation will be able to end 5 days after the first positive test or the appearance of symptoms, “regardless of whether the antihygienic or molecular test is performed”. Translated: for asymptomatic people, a negative swab will no longer be needed to be able to leave isolation.

«In Italy there is an excess of tampons. In the United Kingdom and Spain, and I mean two governments politically opposed, they have already moved to this stage. It is not an ideological but a pragmatic choice », Minister Orazio Schillaci declared to Corriere shortly after his appointment. «It is clear», he added, «that those who come out of solitary confinement without the diagnostic test will have to have a sense of responsibility and wear a mask in case of contact with fragile people. We focus on persuasion, not on obligations”

January 1, 2023 (change January 1, 2023 | 08:58)

© breaking latest news

