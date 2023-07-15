after a big fall the race restarts

Today, Saturday 15 July, the 14th stage of the Tour de France takes place: the Annemasse – Morzine Les Portes du Soleil. It is an entirely alpine stage but has a tricky downhill finish line. There are as many as 5 GPMs including a Hors Categorie. Live on Rai2 and on RaiPlay in the clear to watch it on TV or in streaming. In yesterday’s stage, victory for Kwiatkowski with Vingegaard who remains in the yellow jersey.

Another alpine show after yesterday’s sparks in stage number 13 which kicked off the three alpine days that could upset the general classification again. Vingegaard and Pogacar are called to appeal. Attention to the final in total descent which could preserve a few too many hitches.

Today’s stage of the Tour de France: route and altitude of the Annemasse – Morzine Les Portes du Sole

You start from Annemasse and immediately start going up and down the Alps. The Col de Saxel is only 18 from the start, in the 3rd category which opens the door to other climbs: the Col de Cu and the Col de Feu both of first category, then the Col de La Ramaz which will push the group over 1600 meters in height, at an average of 7%. Before the legbreaking grand finale: the Col de Joux Plane un Hors Categorie with a climb of almost 12 kilometers and an average gradient of around 8%.

What time does the Tour de France start today: the time table of the Annemasse – Morzine Les Portes du Soleil stage

Long and difficult stage, starting at 13:00 and finishing no earlier than 17:20, for a series of ups and downs that leave no room for individual sorties with a downhill arrival that will put the runners’ technique to the test. An important gradient for a finish that needs to be carefully monitored in Morzine.

Who are today’s favourites

The downhill finish leaves room for particular sorties, but during the course Vingegaard and Pogacar cannot help but try to battle each other looking for decisive stretches for the general classification.

Where to see the Tour de France on free-to-air TV and streaming on Rai

As per tradition, the television coverage will be impressive for the Queen of cycling stage races and there will also be various options for Italian spectators. Free-to-air live TV broadcast on Rai Sport HD and Rai2, while season ticket holders can watch Eurosport 1. The live streaming will instead be entrusted to RaiPlay in free mode, while the race can be followed for a fee on Eurosport.it, Discovery+ , NowTV, DAZN or using the SkyGo app.

Turn on notifications to receive updates on

Thirty riders involved: for Meintjes a broken collarbone

About thirty riders involved. Antonio Pedrero of Movistar was transported by ambulance with a leg problem while Louis Meintjes (arm) and Adrien Petit (gluteus) also suffered a serious blow.

The race restarts now after several minutes of rest: several ambulances on the spot

After the forced stop, the Tour de France restarted. Several cyclists were transported to hospital and stopped the race. Others got on the saddle despite the showy bandages.

Maxi crash at the Tour de France: race suspended until further notice

There was a big crash after a few km of racing which led the organizers to neutralize the 14th stage of the Tour de France. The runners who had fled towards the first climb of the day were stopped, while the emergency vehicles intervened to give first aid to the many cyclists left on the ground. “The ride remains stationary until further notice”

The 14th stage of the Tour begins

The 14th stage of the Tour de France has just begun. from Annemasse to Morzine Les Portes du Soleil of 152 km. An immediately animated fraction, with about 1500 meters in altitude.

Who are the favorites to win today’s stage

The downhill finish leaves room for particular sorties, but during the course Vingegaard and Pogacar cannot help but try to battle each other looking for decisive stretches for the general classification.

The descent to Morzine: dangers for runners and safety measures

Stage 14 was at the center of some criticism at the start of the Tour for featuring a full downhill finish. All following the tragedy of Gino Mader who flew into a ravine during the Tour of Switzerland, right in the final stretch with a negative slope. However, special safety systems will be present at the Tour to avoid serious dangers to cyclists

Where to see the Tour de France on TV and streaming: live on Rai

Free-to-air live TV broadcast on Rai Sport HD and Rai2, while season ticket holders can watch Eurosport 1. The live streaming will instead be entrusted to RaiPlay in free mode, while the race can be followed for a fee on Eurosport.it, Discovery+ , NowTV, DAZN or using the SkyGo app.

The 14th stage Annemasse – Morzine of the race: route and altitude

You start from Annemasse and immediately start going up and down the Alps. The Col de Saxel is only 18 from the start, in the 3rd category which opens the door to other climbs: the Col de Cu and the Col de Feu both of first category, then the Col de La Ramaz which will push the group over 1600 meters in height, at an average of 7%. Before the legbreaking grand finale: the Col de Joux Plane un Hors Categorie with a climb of almost 12 kilometers and an average gradient of around 8%.

What time does the Tour de France start today: the departure time

At 13:05 we start from Annemasse to arrive at the finish around 17:20. Not very long fraction, with only 152 km to go but many ups and downs will slow down the average pace.

Today’s stage of the Tour de France 2023: Annemasse – Morzine route and where to see it on TV and live streaming

Again the Alps for a full mountain weekend in the Tour de France. The Annemasse-Morzine offers many GPMs to climb but also a downhill finish that could create problems. 152 kilometers to face in full apnea especially on the Col de Joeux Plane un Hors Categorie near the finish. Free-to-air broadcast on Rai 2 (on TV) and on RaiPlay (in streaming)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

