Thanks to a bone marrow stem cell transplant performed to treat his leukemia, an HIV-positive patient no longer needs to take drugs against the AIDS virus. The case is reported in the magazine Nature Medicine by experts from the University of Dusseldorf: hematopoietic stem cell transplantation for the treatment of leukemia induced persistent suppression of the virus for more than 9 years after transplantation and for 4 years after discontinuation of antiretroviral therapy.

