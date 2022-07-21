Before the launch of Intel’s Arc series graphics cards, it can be said that many players are looking forward to it. They originally thought that the performance should be comparable to that of AMD and NVIDIA, but some data tests show that it does not seem to be as good as expected. The body does already have that effect, it’s mainly about training and driving. Recently, a well-known foreign overclocking YouTuber briefly adjusted the Arc A380 graphics card, and the performance immediately increased to another level.

After a foreign overclocking YouTuber simply tuned the Arc A380 graphics card, the performance immediately increased by 37%

Recently, a professional Russian overclocking YouTuber shared the overclocking performance of Arc A380. At present, the overclocking software does not support it, so Pro Hi-Tech did not change the core clock of the graphics card, but used Intel’s own display software to adjust the power target and voltage offset. , in the GPU performance improvement section is set to 55%, and the voltage offset is +0.255mv.

After the modification, the core of Intel Arc A380 is increased by 100 to 150MHz, which is about 4%~6% higher, and the power usage is increased from 35W to 50~55W, which means an increase of 43%~57%.

Pro Hi-Tech tested a total of six games: Watch Dogs: Freedom Legion, Cyberpunk 2077, Doom: Eternal, God of War, Rainbow Six: Siege, and War Car World“, comparing the A380, the overclocked A380, and the competitor GTX 1650, all Arc graphics cards tested with ReBAR enabled.

The picture below is a table compiled by foreign media Toms Hardware. After the Arc A380 is overclocked, every game has been improved a lot. “Watch Dogs: Freedom Legion” and “World of Tanks” have about 25%, “Doom: Eternal” 》It has reached 60%, and the overall increase is about 37%. It is rare to see such a large performance improvement after overclocking a graphics card:



The A380 after overclocking has already caught up with the GTX 1650 in most games. From this result, many people may think that the A380 seems to have a lot of overclocking space. In fact, it is a bit strange that Intel’s official announcement Arc A380 Its TDP is 75W, while Pro Hi-Tech’s actual measurement is only 35W before overclocking, which is much lower than 75W. Even after overclocking, it is only 55W, which is still some distance away from 75W.

This and the representative said that Intel does not know whether it is deliberately limiting the performance of the A380 or other reasons. After all, TDP has a certain impact on performance. Moreover, the 35W before overclocking is less than half of 75W, which has a great impact.

In any case, with more and more actual measurements appearing on the market, the Intel team should be able to quickly find the reason, and then improve the drivers in the follow-up. Even if the prices of NVIDIA and AMD have dropped sharply recently, they are not as expensive and difficult to buy as before, but they are still Hope to see the performance of Intel graphics cards can compete with these two.

Full video: