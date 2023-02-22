They had lost the use of paralyzed arms and hands after a stroke. Now they can hold and move objects, open locks, draw. This is how the lives of two women, aged 31 and 47, changed. who, first in the world, have almost completely recovered their upper limbs thanks to the electrical stimulation of the spinal cord performed, after years of studies on computer and animal models, by a group of researchers from the University of Pittsburgh (among the coordinators of the study the Italian spouses Marco Capogrosso, Apulian from Manduria, professor of Neurosurgery, and Elvira Pirondini, from Sondrio, assistant professor of Physical and Rehabilitation Medicine), its affiliate UPMC (University Pittsburgh Medical Center) and Carnegie Mellon University. The study was published in the journal Nature Medicine.

This neuro-technology, which partially incorporates the solution adopted to restore the mobility of the lower limbs after a spinal cord injury – and which allowed first monkeys and then humans to walk again – instantly improves the mobility of the upper limbs, the scientists said, “allowing stroke patients, both mild and severe, to carry out daily activities more easily.” The patients had two thin metal electrodes implanted along their necks which transmitted impulses to activate nerve cells in the spinal cord, while still leaving them with full control of movement. The consequences were surprising: the two women were able to open and close their fists completely, until they were able to use a fork and knife again, to lift their arm above their heads or to use their hands again, thus regaining the mobility of their limbs and peripheral areas and reducing one’s disability. There are currently no effective treatments to cure paralysis in the so-called ‘chronic phase’ of stroke, which begins approximately six months after the event. It was “a first pilot study – explained the Italian researchers – but, thanks also to a funding of 8 million dollars obtained from the US National Institute of Health, we hope to reach clinical use of this technology in 5-10 years”.

Professor Capogrosso at work – UPMC press office

Electrical stimulation, “practical and easy to use”, added Capogrosso, “allows you to regain full mobility. But the real revolution is having understood that in some cases, after a few weeks of sessions, the improvements persist over time even where no stimulation is performed anymore. This represents a great step forward for science and a concrete hope for rehabilitation therapies following a stroke”. Usually, observed Capogrosso and Pirondini, «when there is a lesion to the spinal cord, one tries to bypass the interruption to re-establish the transmission of nerve impulses. With stroke, however, the breakdown that occurs between the nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord is incomplete, so – they continued – instead of completely replacing the signal we decided to amplify it: in this way, patients do not have to learn from scratch to using this technology, they just use their brains.”

The patient operated on by Professor Capogrosso – UPMC press office

Globally, stroke can affect one in four adults over the age of 25, and 75% of these people could develop lasting deficits in the upper limbs, severely limiting their physical independence. In Italy, approximately 200,000 cases of stroke occur every year: 80% are new episodes and 20% are relapses. Although mortality is decreasing, this pathology is the third cause of death after cardiovascular diseases and neoplasms and represents the main cause of invalidity. In our country, the survivors, with more or less disabling results, are 913,000. Approximately one year after the acute event, one third of the subjects have a high degree of disability, so much so that they are totally dependent on the care of others. Also for this reason, «creating effective neurorehabilitation solutions becomes increasingly urgent – declared Pirondini -. Even mild impairments can isolate people and create disruption in social and professional life, becoming very debilitating, with motor impairments in the arm and hand impeding simple daily activities, such as writing, eating and dressing.