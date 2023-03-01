Home Health After a stroke, removing the thrombus from the blocked artery makes all the difference
When there is a plug blocking circulation, removing it can restore normal blood flow. And with good clinical results even in the case of extensive ischemic lesions. Be careful though. If before there were clear indications to the treatment of trombectomiaor the removal of the blood clot blocking a vessel, in the case of a stroke of limited dimensions, now comes the definitive certainty that this treatment can allow the reduction of the distant deficits of cerebral ischemia even when this is particularly extensive.

