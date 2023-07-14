After a tick bite: the beauty queen is “tied to the bed”

In 2015 she won the title “Miss Herfordshire”, then the inexplicable pain began. Kirstie Haysman, now 34, suffers from chronic fatigue and severe joint pain. The doctors do not recognize the infection. First prescribe her a high dose of steroids, later they assume an autoimmune disease, reports the New York Post.

The prescribed immunosuppressants used to suppress the immune system in an autoimmune disease further worsen her condition. The joints swell painfully, her hands are “disfigured”. The chiropractor has to give up her job and is “bedridden”.

It was only eight years later, in January 2023, that an acquaintance brought up Lyme disease as a possible cause. Haysman can be tested and indeed – the result is positive.

Lyme disease – only 0.3 to 1.4 percent become really ill after a tick bite

Borreliosis (also known as Lyme disease or Lyme disease) is a bacterial infection and is transmitted by ticks. In Germany there are an estimated 60,000 to 100,000 new cases per year.

If there is an infection in humans, this is often reflected in an itchy redness around the puncture site. But not everyone who comes into contact with Borrelia through a tick bite actually becomes ill. Often the body’s defenses can even deal with the bacteria itself. According to RKI calculations, only 0.3 to 1.4 percent of people who are bitten by a tick become really ill.

There is no vaccination against Lyme disease – but it can be treated well with antibiotics. The sooner you start, the less long-term consequences you will have. But a diagnosis is not always easy, because the symptoms are different and can also occur in combination. In individual cases, an infection can lead to complicated courses if it remains undetected for a long time. An example is the so-called Lyme arthritis, an inflammation of the joints caused by Borrelia. Although Haysman doesn’t call it that herself, her symptoms are very suggestive of this condition.

Briton is still “tied to bed” – now she has an urgent appeal

The Briton is still not doing well. “I’m bedridden,” she says. “In the last six weeks I’ve been outside twice, otherwise my life takes place in bed.” Her husband would have to carry her to the toilet and bathroom. Tragic: “All of this could have been avoided if they had done a simple Lyme disease test!”

But Lyme arthritis can also be treated with antibiotics. Haysman hopes it will take hold soon. “It’s so frustrating – you want to work and do something, but you’re stuck in a body that doesn’t work.”

In order to spare others their ordeal, she appeals: “I would like to make it known: If you have an autoimmune disease or rheumatism, you should also be tested for Lyme disease.”

How to protect yourself from a tick bite

Even though tick bites are not dangerous in most cases, it is advisable to protect yourself from them. If you are going for a walk in the forest or on fields and meadows, you should consider the following tips:

Be careful not to come into direct contact with the plants, especially in transition zones from meadows to forests. The ticks sit on the leaves at a height of about half a meter, a maximum of one meter, waiting to be wiped off. Wear long, light colored trousers and tuck the pant legs into the socks. Not only do you prevent the animals from coming into direct contact with your skin, but you also see when a tick is crawling on you. Impregnate your clothing if you spend more time in nature. After spending time in nature, do your research. Animals often crawl around on the skin for hours. They particularly like to stay in damp places, for example in the hollows of the knees, the groin region or the armpits. In children, the head can also be affected. If you find a tick, remove it immediately. The longer the animal suckles, the more viruses it can release into the body. You can use tick tweezers or tweezers to do this.

