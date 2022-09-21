Home Health after a year, one in three infected no longer has antibodies (among the unvaccinated) – breaking latest news
Health

after a year, one in three infected no longer has antibodies (among the unvaccinated) – breaking latest news

by admin
after a year, one in three infected no longer has antibodies (among the unvaccinated) – breaking latest news
from Silvia Turin

A prevalence study shows the decay of antibodies (especially in the elderly and smokers): the immunity given by the infection is not a shield forever. The best defense remains the vaccine (especially some time after having Covid)

One in three of those who caught Covid in Catalonia without being vaccinated, one year after infection they had no more antibodies.

I study

This is shown by a study published in BMC Medicine conducted by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health that tested 1,076 people between the ages of 43 and 72 (and 59.1% were women). At the time of collection of the blood sample for analysis of the presence of antibodies (26 May-21 July 2021), 130 (12.1%) participants were unvaccinated, 267 (24.8%) were partially vaccinated and 679 ( 63.1%) were fully vaccinated according to the guidelines in force at the time, which included only two doses of the vaccine.

Lower levels in the elderly and smokers

The results yielded three main conclusions: First, in 36% of infected but unvaccinated people, the antibodies were no longer detectable nearly a year after infectionparticularly in people over 60 years and in smokers.
Second, vaccination induced significantly higher antibody levels in people who had had a previous infection, confirming the validity of the so-called hybrid immune, given by disease plus vaccination. Hybrid immunity has always been believed to be stronger than immunity conferred by vaccination alone, a fact confirmed in analyzes of subsequent periods of the pandemic.
Third, the researchers identified some factors that boosted (or not) the antibody levels: the type of vaccine (Moderna’s generated the highest antibody levels); let (people over the age of 60 had lower antibody levels) e some pathologies (mental or cardiovascular diseases caused a lower antibody response).
Another interesting fact, among the vaccinated only 2.1% had no antibodies at the time of the test and about 1% had had a reinfection. However – the authors warn – this study was conducted before the Omicron variant became dominant.

See also  Sports diet, essential vitamins: which foods contain them
Infection is not a shield

Studies on vaccine hesitation show that having already had Covid one of the reasons for not getting vaccinated

: this study could change someone’s mind. The infection, in fact, does not cause a lasting shield against Covid for everyone, especially if you are elderly, smokers or have other concomitant diseases.

September 19, 2022 (change September 19, 2022 | 10:40)

© breaking latest news

You may also like

what it is and how to take it

first signs of ascent. ‘Fast mutation virus’ –...

what it is and how to take it

How is the man who caught the mosquito...

a step forward for the recognition of the...

UniMol’s deep condolences for the death of Anna...

Health, hundreds of hires ready in the hospitals...

consequences, side effects and harms

European Commission to invest in cancer screening –...

you will not imagine what was found inside

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy