The most important organ for our life, the heart, would not have tolerated the virus well even after being healed, that’s why.

Apparently the signs and effects left by Covid continue to increase and, of course, they have not even spared our hearts.

To say it was a magazine, the Heartwhich has published an interesting and careful study conducted by UK Biobank. According to the scholars who have dealt with the case, due to the contracted Covid, it is possible that our heart encounters difficulties. We are talking about common cardiovascular problems, such as heart attack, thrombosis and stroke. These, however, increase in terms of percentage.

Therefore, it was not enough to be negative to feel healed and healthy. Covid, after two years of pandemic, and with all the necessary precautions, continues to wreak havoc even after it has passed. Usually we hear of exhaustion, weaker immune defenses, hair loss, irregular menstruation and bone or muscle pain. In short, the effects of Covid are devastating and we hope that a solution can also be found to this situation.

We continue to talk about Covid with an article that urges us not to let our guard down. According to some news circulating, it is possible that in what month we may find ourselves in contact with another type of variant from Covid. And, although Covid has not yet been definitively eradicated, some pharmacies are starting to lack drugs. That said, let’s go back to our heart study.

Heart and Covid, what does the research say?

Scientific research has seen well as the main protagonists 53,613 people. 17,871 of these had been infected between March 2020 and March 2021. The number of people who have had covid and who have been hospitalized urgently is equal to 2,700. 860, on the other hand, are the subjects who have been hospitalized for other reasons. The remaining number of patients did not need to go to the hospital.

Those who have fallen ill with Covid have the possibility of contracting venous thrombosis three times more than those who have not been infected. Furthermore, the risk of dying for any other reason, always in the first subjects, rises to 10 times more than in the second ones. At least this reasoning concerns those who did not need to get to the hospital.

On the contrary, who, on the other hand, was hospitalized during that year, is an even weaker subject. These people can risk a venous thrombosis in the heart 27 times more than in the first case. They can risk 17.5 times more strokes and 21.5 times heart failure. Moreover, unfortunately, the disasters do not end there. Such individuals may risk 15 times more atrial fibrillation and 14 times more pericarditis. Finally, heart attack is also contemplated: this can be contracted 10 times more than the others.

Is there anything else you need to know?

Surely, from what has been reported, we can deduce that people healed from Covid are at risk of dying more than those who have not contracted it. Indeed, it has been statistically proven that deaths among people who have overcome the virus are on the rise.

Also you have to pay attention to a particular period, the one that goes from thirty days after contracting the virus. It is in this period of time, in fact, that heart-related pathologies can manifest themselves. The ideal would be to contact your cardiologist and find together the most suitable solution to avoid the worst.

