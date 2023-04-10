After Easter, let’s purify our body with this purifying salad to eliminate excess fat especially from the liver.

After Easter we know that we need a real purifying diet because even though we are only two days away, the excess fat intake is truly remarkable. Between casatielli, returned, pastiere and all the desserts and finger food that are foreseen for these two days dedicated to calories, we must necessarily proceed with the purification of our body especially for the liver overloaded precisely by the excess of fats present in the foods. Our body needs to purify itself and we’ll do it starting tomorrow.

Easter and Easter Monday are two intense groups and we must not exceed further otherwise we could have serious problems. Starting tomorrow we’ll be back to normal and for this reason we recommend starting to follow some useful advice on how to prepare purifying lunches.

Post-Easter purifying salad

Let’s go and see what it is specifically about and how this recipe facilitates the work on the liver, a fundamental organ. Here is the cleansing salad.

Ingredients

1 avocado

1 pomegranate

1 fennel

1 carrot

olive oil

sale

rocket

vinegar

cherry tomatoes

After Easter, let’s purify our body with this purifying salad. Method

All very simple so what we will have to do is just clean the vegetables carefully and cut them into small pieces or strips as we like. We initially cut the avocado and shell the pomegranate putting them together in a dish with the rocket that we will have thoroughly rinsed. We dress with olive oil, salt and vinegar, preferably balsamic, but I have included white wine vinegar in the recipe. At this point we will have to clean and wash the fennel by removing the external part and cut it into thin slices. Peel the paper and cut it into julienne strips or otherwise if you prefer.

read also:Mixed broccoli salad: for a genuine dinner, but without sacrificing taste!

How to make purifying salad after Easter

Mix everything in order to season all the vegetables well and add the cherry tomatoes cut in half and well washed. At this point it is necessary to remember the purifying properties of fennel which is a vegetable rich in fiber and with digestive, antispasmodic properties and reduces abdominal swelling. Avocado is rich in glutathione and vitamin E which are antioxidants and protect the liver. Rocket also has good liver function and has remarkable purifying properties. This is just one of the possible recipes to purify the liver and with them the whole body, quick and easy that is prepared in very little time and is very filling. Rich in fiber and antioxidants, perfect!

read also:Mixed vegetable salad: fill up on vitamins and mineral salts in a single course

read also: Potato salad with Taggiasca olives: accompanied by seasoned cheese, dinner will be a success!