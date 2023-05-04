After Finland Zelensky is in the Netherlands, he will give a speech in The Hague

Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelensky, who arrived in the Netherlands, will give a speech in The Hague on Thursday entitled “There is no peace without justice”. The location of the speech is probably due to the fact that the International Criminal Court is located in the city, which has issued arrest warrants for Vladimir Putin and the Russian children’s commissioner for the deportation of minors from Ukraine. This was reported by the Dutch media RTL Nieuws. May 4 is celebrated in the Netherlands as the Day of Remembrance for the victims of World War II and subsequent armed conflicts, but, Dutch media say, this does not mean that the Ukrainian president’s visit was timed for this anniversary.

Zelensky, ‘the counter-offensive soon, we will have jets’

Volodymyr Zelensky leaves Ukraine for a surprise visit to Finland, fresh from joining NATO, where he receives the support of Helsinki and the countries of northern Europe on the eve of the Ukrainian counter-offensive, and chooses to send a clear message to his allies: ” Soon we will make new offensive actions, and after that I am sure we will receive the much desired fighters” from Kiev to turn the war around. The media then leaked the news that after the north, the Ukrainian president will visit Berlin on May 13 and 14 at the invitation of German Chancellor Scholz. But the trip risks being canceled precisely because of the leak: according to the Tagesspiegel, the Ukrainians are in fact very disappointed that “very sensitive security policy information was leaked knowingly from German sources”. A behavior judged “irresponsible” which “could put into question the possible visit of the Ukrainian president”.

Meanwhile in Helsinki Zelensky met his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinistö and Petteri Orpo, winner of the elections and future prime minister. At the press conference, the Finnish leader announced a new military aid package for Ukraine, while Zelensky expressed total confidence in the arrival of Western jets and once again asked NATO to give a stronger political signal for Ukraine : “While the war is ongoing, we will not be in the Alliance. We are clearly aware of this” but “today we want political support to be a formal invitation” for the country to join NATO, together with security guarantees, said the Ukrainian president . Afterwards, Zelensky attended a summit with the leaders of the Nordic countries: in addition to Niinisto, the Swedish premier Ulf Kristersson, the Danish Mette Fredriksen, the Norwegian Jonas Gahr Store and the Icelandic premier Katrin Jakobsdottir. The five nations expressed their support for a NATO and EU member Ukraine, reaffirming their political, financial, humanitarian and military support for Kiev “for as long as necessary”. Zelensky’s decision to travel to Helsinki is a message of Kiev’s particular attention to Northern European countries, strongly committed to supporting Ukraine. Before Finland, the president had in fact only visited the USA, the United Kingdom, Poland, Brussels and France, key allies in the response to Russia. The new journey gives rhythm to the support of the network of Western alliances, which is fundamental today while the war is all being played out on the increasingly bloodied terrain of Ukraine and the counter-offensive is soon expected which the Russian Wagner mercenaries even declare to have already begun. A further sign will certainly be the visit to Berlin in mid-May, while tensions with Russia are skyrocketing after Moscow accused Ukraine of having attempted to kill President Vladimir Putin by launching drones on the Kremlin. A reconstruction strongly rejected by Kiev, with Zelensky who from Helsinki ordered the Russians to stop what he called “manipulations” and to leave the occupied Ukrainian territories forever.

There is currently no room for mediation, and even the Black Sea wheat deal is back in the balance. The pact – so far considered a timid success of diplomacy in the war – expires on May 18, after Moscow agreed, in March, to an extension of 60 days and not 120 days as happened previously. A meeting between the deputy defense ministers of Turkey, Russia and Ukraine is expected in Istanbul on Friday to discuss the extension of the agreement. However, Zelensky said he was skeptical of a further extension, while Moscow indicated it would not accept a new extension if its concerns over Russian export restrictions are not heeded.

