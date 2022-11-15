Goodbye to tampons and five-day quarantine. The debate on the probable reduction of the period of isolation for those who are positive for Covid has been reopened for some time and the Ministry of Health is working to understand what is the best way to simplify the rules, based on the epidemiological situation. Initially, there was talk of a probable elimination of the quarantine also supported by expertsbut now the new plan is to say goodbye to tampons.

The quarantine will always be of five days for those who are positive, but you can leave the house without the need for a negative tampon as long as you take the right precautions: in case of residual symptoms it will be must wear the mask.

Change the quarantine for Covid positives

The quarantine from Covid-19 it will be like isolation for seasonal flu, but with some extra attention. Five days of isolation for those who are asymptomatic without the need to swab to get out of isolation; for those with mild symptoms, quarantine always ends five days after the onset of symptoms if you have been without fever for at least 24 hoursbut in the presence of residual symptoms it is advisable and recommended to wear a mask.

This is the opinion that the Spallanzani Institute has sent to the Ministry of Health for the new rules on the quarantine of positives at Covid. It is about recommendations because, the Institute explains, “it is the moment of responsibility”. The opinion underlines how «in many countries it has been drastically reduced the period of isolation for people who tested positive “. «We believe – explains Spallanzani – that for the asymptomatic the isolation can last 5 days from positivity, without the need for a further negative test ».

Isolation and masks the new rules

Who has mild symptomsas explained by the Spallanzani Institute, can come out of isolation five days after the onset of symptoms “if without fever for 24 hours”, but with caution: “Especially in this phase, where there may be overlap with seasonal fluit would be appropriate in the next five days, if you do not have a negative test, prudently use a maskin case of contact with fragile people ».

The opinion arrived on the table of Minister Schillaci who very soon, if the trend of the infections allows it, could opt for a simplification of the rules. It would appear that the minister is awaiting this week’s data to understand what the effect is on hospitals. At the moment the data, although the Cerberus sub-variant would not seem worrying, hospitalizations are still under control as well as the pressure on hospitals.

Simpler rules for tampons are on the way

According to the Minister of Health, some rules currently in force in the country are “excessive measures“, Which is why the ministry is working with Iss, Aifa and Istituto Spallanzani:” if the epidemiological data continue to be good on isolation, we will have less rigid rules “

«Also on tampons you have to think of a lightening, because if Covid becomes a less aggressive disease as it seems – concludes Schillaci – a moral suasion on citizens and a little common sense may suffice. When one has the flu and a fever, it is enough to stay at home and not go out without too much stiffness or the need to do all the tampons that are made today “.