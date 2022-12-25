The immune response begins to mount from the moment the vaccine is inoculated, but the protection reaches its maximum about 10 days later, and lasts for 5/6 months. For this reason, the best time to get vaccinated would be before the start of the flu season, which has taken us by surprise this year, because it was a little earlier than usual. Despite this, however, still today, since we are more or less halfway there, it is worth getting vaccinated, above all because few have done so this year, after an increase that we observed about two years ago, in the midst of the pandemic , when we still didn’t have the anti-Covid vaccines and the flu vaccine was a tool to help differentiate these forms.

*Fabrizio Pregliasco is associate professor of the Department of Biomedical Sciences for Health of the University of Milan and medical director of the Irccs, Galeazzi -Sant’Ambrogio Hospital in Milan