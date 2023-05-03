“After my wife I lost her too”

Milan – “Hello Christine. It’s tiring to put into words what I feel in this difficult and dramatic moment to accept. You were for all of us, especially for me and mom, one daughter and a lovely person. I will never forget therepicture of your face: it will always be in my heart and, when I look into your little girl’s eyes, it will be as if I had you in front of me. I love you, your dad.”

Moving words for his daughter who is no longer there: he writes to her Raphael Scotlandfather of Cristina, the 39-year-old cyclist killed by a cement mixer on the morning of last April 20 while pedaling between via Francesco Sforza and corso di Porta Vittoria. A week earlier she had celebrated his birthday. Wednesday 3 May, the last farewell at 15 at Lambrate cemetery: there will be relatives and friends and also an rrepresentation of the cycling community.

That morning, the bike and the heavy vehicle were advancing in the same direction, the two-wheeler along the bike lane dotted on the asphalt, when thea concrete mixer turned right without noticing the bicycle in the blind corner, running over. This is a first reconstruction of the dynamics.

“Cristina went like this. An absurd death. Another beating for me16 years after the first tragedy that changed my life forever, why I lost my wife to illness“, continues dad Raffaele. At his side, his children Silvia, the eldest, and Alberto, the youngest. All wracked with pain. “Cristina was the middle child. I adored her, as I adore my other children.”

Mr. Scotland adds that his daughter he usually traveled by bicycle from his neighborhood, Crescenzago, to his place of work in the city centre. “He worked in the Corso Italia area for one elderly coupleassisting them in motor rehabilitation. He considered the bicycle the fastest, most ecological and cheapest means of transport. It is absurd to die like this“, he repeats.

For her, the cycling community has returned to demonstrate, asking for “clear ordinances for those who circulate in the city with heavy vehicles”.

The 39th era mamma e personal trainersports science graduate, and holistic masseuse, with a background as a gymnastics and athletics instructor and educator in kindergartens and primary schools. Leave behind a 6 year old girl and a partner. Condolence messages for the family are multiplying on social networks.

On the day of the accident, the Atletica Bresso club for which the young woman had worked wanted to remember her as follows: “It is difficult to find appropriate words – words of the president Mauro Pattonieri –. Our association tightens with an intense and sad hug to your family. We want to remember you passionate and happy in the gym with your little girls. Hi Chris.”