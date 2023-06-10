After seeing this recipe you won’t throw away watermelon peels anymore: delicious

Why throw away watermelon peels when you can use them to make great desserts? You may wonder how all this is possible, today we will reveal to you step by step how to exploit them and make a watermelon jam or syrup.

If you usually throw away watermelon peels, you should definitely read this post. Today I will tell you about an amazing recipe that it will make you re-evaluate these food scraps. Not only are they very nutritious, but they can also be made into a delicious and original dessert. Read on to discover all the benefits of watermelon and how to make your new favorite recipe with its peels!

The recipe for watermelon jam with peels

If you don’t know what to do with watermelon peels, this recipe is perfect for you! You can turn those peels into a deliciously sweet syrup or jam that can be used on ice cream, desserts, bread, rusks or fresh fruit.

How to create an excellent watermelon jam with a simple peel? Here are the steps to follow. Never throw anything away in the kitchen!

1 knife

1 grater 600 gr Watermelon peel

1 Zest of a lemon or orange

1 Juice of a lemon or an orange

200 gr Sugar or less, according to the degree of sweetness to be obtained Cut 600 g of clean watermelon peel into cubes. Add the grated zest of a lemon or orange, together with the juice of the same citrus fruit.

Also add 200 g of sugar (or less if you prefer a less sweet version) and mix all the ingredients well together in a saucepan.

Cook over medium-low heat for about 15-20 minutes, until the jam thickens slightly.

Once ready, let it cool to consume it immediately or proceed to preserve it in a vacuum-packed jar with the jam still hot. This recipe not only allows you to use every part of the watermelon without wasting anything, but it also allows you to get the benefits of vitamins A, C and B6 contained in the peels of the fruit.

Try this simple but tasty recipe the next time you eat a watermelon and you will see how hard it will be to go back to old habits!

Try this simple but tasty recipe the next time you eat a watermelon and you will see how hard it will be to go back to old habits!



The benefits of watermelon

Watermelon is one of the most loved summer fruits in the world, but not only for its sweet and refreshing taste. In fact, this fruit also has numerous health benefits that are often overlooked. The Watermelon peels are rich in vitamins such as A, C and B6, as well as minerals such as zinc, potassium and magnesium. They contain high amounts of lycopene, an antioxidant that can protect our body from numerous diseases.

In particular, watermelon is known to help maintain proper renal function due to its ability to stimulate urine production. This can be useful for reducing high blood pressure or preventing urinary tract infections.

Watermelon’s high water content can help to keep our body hydrated during the hot summer months. This means that eating watermelon can help prevent dehydration and intense heat.

Finally, it should be mentioned that watermelon has natural anti-inflammatory properties thanks to its phytochemicals. These can help relieve joint pain associated with aging or sports injuries.

If you haven’t tried adding watermelon to your daily diet yet, this might be the right time!

Watermelon trivia

Watermelon is a summer fruit much loved and consumed all over the world. But how many of us really know everything there is to know about this amazing fruit? Here are some curiosities about watermelon that you may not have known.

The watermelon it is originally from Africa, but today it is grown in many countries of the world. It was introduced to the United States during the 17th century and has grown in popularity ever since.

Contrary to what one might think, watermelon is not just water. In fact, it also contains vitamins A, C and B6, as well as minerals like zinc, potassium and magnesium. Another interesting fact about watermelon is its shape: many people think it’s round or oval, but in reality it can take on very different and strange shapes!

Finally, did you know that there are many varieties of watermelons? Some are as big and round as a basketball, while others can be elongated or even square in shape!

Watermelon is a versatile and intriguing fruit from many points of view!

How many times can you eat watermelon in a week? Beware of side effects!

When it comes to watermelon, the most common question that is asked is: how many times a week can we consume it? Being a sweet and juicy fruit, many people consider it as an ideal summer snack. However, there are some side effects to be aware of when you eat too much watermelon.

First, the watermelon is made up mainly from water and is also a natural diuretic. You always have to know how to recognize a good watermelon at the supermarket. While good, don’t overdo it: if you consume a large amount every day you may need to urinate frequently and this can lead to a loss of important minerals such as potassium from your body.

Since watermelon has a high content of naturally occurring (although not additional) sugars, it should not be consumed in large quantities by people with diabetes or high blood sugar levels.

Finally, eating too much watermelon can cause gastrointestinal illnesses such as bloating and stomach cramps due to the fiber in the watermelon rind.

However, if you avoid overdoing it and limit yourself to 1-2 slices a day or 1 cup maximum (no sugar), watermelon remains a healthy choice for keeping you hydrated during the summer months!

Watermelon peels – it’s a pity to throw them away!

The watermelon peels they can be a surprising and useful ingredient in cooking, as well as being a valuable source of nutrients. The recipe we have seen uses only the peel of the watermelon and is really easy to prepare. So next time you slice a watermelon, don’t throw away the peels!

Use them to prepare this delicious syrup and enjoy the benefits of whole fruit. And if you wonder how many times you can eat watermelon in a week without side effects, always remember to consult your doctor or a nutritionist for personalized information about your diet and health. Enjoy your meal!