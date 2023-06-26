Home » After Sun at ÖKO-TEST: Expensive products fail – cheap creams score
After Sun at ÖKO-TEST: Expensive products fail – cheap creams score

After Sun at ÖKO-TEST: Expensive products fail – cheap creams score

After a day in the sun, it’s especially important to keep your skin hydrated.

A common misconception about using after sun creams is that they can soothe sunburn or repair skin damage caused by the sun. They only serve to moisturize and refresh the skin.

It is therefore particularly important to apply plenty of UV protection before and during sunbathing. The results of the Stiftung Warentest show that good products do not have to be expensive. The test winner is the inexpensive own brand from dm. You can read more sunscreen test results here.

ÖKO-TEST investigates After Sun

Back to after-sun care: ÖKO-TEST tested 12 conventional and eight natural cosmetic products. The laboratory tested the ingredients for allergenic fragrances, preservatives, controversial PEG compounds and questionable UV filters, among other things.

The environmental impact of the packaging of the after-sun products was also included in the assessment. This test shows once again that good quality does not have to be expensive. The price range of the tested products is between 90 cents and 32 euros for 200 milliliters of cream.

The test winner Among the conventional after-sun creams is the Bevola Après Lotion After Sun from Kaufland for just under 1.30 euros. Among the natural cosmetic products, Rossmann took first place with its own brand Alterra Après Sun Lotion Bio-Aloe Vera, along with other creams rated “very good”.

Disappoint well-known brands

Compared to the test winners, the losers of the after-sun creams are the more expensive products. The Hawaiian Tropic Silk Hydration Ultra-Light After Sun Lotion for just under 9 euros at 200 milliliters and the Garnier Ambre Solaire After Sun Moisturizing Milk from L’Oréal received the grade 6 (“insufficient”). In addition to artificial fragrances, this is due to plastic compounds and other harmful ingredients.

You can read the detailed test report for a fee at ÖKO-TEST.

