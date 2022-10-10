In 2014 he fell ill with a brain tumor in the left hemisphere, thanks to the treatment his disease is still under control, still, does not evolve. But he, let’s call him patient X, although right-handed from birth, uses his left arm as if he were a left-handed or an ambidextrous, even though he is not, and all this while his right arm is there, perfectly able to move, as always. As before the illness.

A strange case, at least unique. But what happened to Mr. X?

“The patient is right-handed, like 90% of human beings and can use the right limb even after the tumor, he has no muscular, functional limitations …. But he uses the left in a compensatory way, he sometimes behaves as if the right arm was amputated or paralyzed. But it is not: his chosen arm is there, fully functional and strong “, he explains Constantine the Priestfirst author of Chronic right motor neglect the study describing the case of X in the journal Cortex.

A strange case of neglect

“This phenomenon – resumes Priftis who is associate professor of clinical neuropsychology at the University of Padua, the discipline that studies the effects of brain lesions on behavior – is called right motor neglect, a rare neuropsychological disorder. The cases of left motor neglect later on. a lesion of the right hemisphere of the brain – he continues – are much more common. If the patient is right-handed, the left motor neglect makes the patient even more right-handed, that is, the patient ignores the left limb and uses the left limb even more. right limb. Cases with right motor neglect following a left brain injury, ie that of our patient, are very rare. There are only two detailed cases reported in the literature: in both cases the deficit disappeared within a couple of months from onset of brain injury. Our case is the only one described, up to now, which still presents the phenomenon 8 years after diagnosis: 8 years our patient can use his right arm, having been born right-handed and being the limb without motor deficit, but instead he does it much less than before, as if he were left-handed or ambidextrous “. A strange case.

There are also intentions to act

A strange case that can be explained in what way? Why did patient X become negligent on the right? “We believe – says Priftis – that the brain tumor has hit the circuit that generates intentions to act, that is what it says to the muscles: move. Not what generates movement. If the circuit of intentions to act is not intact, we begin to underuse the affected limb, which in this case is the right. When we ask the patient to use his right hand he does it, but does not do it spontaneously, or does it much less than before the tumor, this proves – says the neuropsychologist – that we have circuits in the brain that generate intentions to act “.

Dedicated brain circuits

90% of the human population is right-handed, i.e. the left hemisphere of the brain is mainly involved in the use of the limbs, but more than a clear distinction it can be said that what drives us to use one limb rather than another is the presence of dedicated brain circuits that make us aware of our actions.

Acting is not just about muscles

“Our study essentially says two things – summarizes the expert – that acting is not just a matter of muscles, but it takes intention to action, and if the brain circuit of intention to act is damaged by an injury, the the corresponding limb (the right for the left cerebral hemisphere and vice versa), although it is there and perfectly able to move, it remains underused “. And then he tells us that we are in the presence of the only case so far well documented in which neuronal plasticity, that is the ability of the brain to recover some lost functions, has not worked. “Exactly – concludes Priftis – if our patient for 8 years is not asked to concentrate before performing a movement, he uses the left hand more frequently than the right or makes an indistinct use of the right and left hand. The reasons for this at the moment they escape us, they will need to be studied. But our results are a step in understanding the motor deficiencies associated with brain injuries, and how these injuries can modify manual behaviors. “