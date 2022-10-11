The infamous yo-yo effect a mechanism that seems almost inevitable in which many people who have had success with a Slimming diet. It is written fall in quotation marks because this evolution is the result of complex reactions which it is difficult (but not impossible, as will be seen) to escape, which concern physiological and psychological processes. The most important thing to say that, to counter this phenomenon, you must not go wrong at the beginning: Gain back the lost kilos a consequence of a wrong diet, explains Stefano Erzegovesi, Nutritionist and Psychiatrist. The risk of a rebound effect much more intense with drastic diets, which involve a heavy deficiency of certain nutrients, as typically happens in all diets high protein or low carb.