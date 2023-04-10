Record-breaking Easter binges? Holidays are celebrated in company and with good food, but tradition must also be taken care of in the food aspect.

After the usual Easter binges you feel bad twice, both physically and psychologically. Sometimes, due to the food ingested, the kgs are feared to increase on the scales, and everyone’s priorities suddenly change. If before the diet was not even considered in the slightest, after the holidays we feel sick at the thought of measuring the circumferences.

The Italian tradition is characterized by celebrations and good food, a combination that is difficult to destroy since it has practically always existed. The feeling of discomfort starts from a feeling of bloating and heaviness which do not even make you rest very well. It is important to act as soon as possible, because in addition to the gases that accumulate, a situation arises which is characterized by a combination of contributing causes.

Some may come gastritis, but also some hypersensitivity to some foods. In fact, you cannot proceed with the same diet, you need to change something, otherwise you risk getting worse. A well-constructed food plan is characterized by a few simple elements, this is what we recommend.

Easter binges, here’s the diet to do after the holidays

However, the matter can be managed well through one’s own common sense. There are basically two days of celebration Easter and Easter Monday, and this does not mean that one should limit oneself to the point of sacrificing one’s social life by not attending events, or worse by not eating anything. Eating well also means making a few mistakes, but to get back on track, that is, then summarize a suitable diet. Here’s what the system that suits the situation.

We recommend one low calorie diet, which compensates for the hits of gluttony, including chocolate eggs and Easter doves, during the holidays. Without a doubt, it is good to continue eating 5 times a day. Slow meals, with small bites and regular chewing, without letting air into the stomach. Stress and nervousness also make you fat and feed the cortisol levels that swell.

Eat in the morning a breakfast healthy and balanced is the first step. Two large glasses of water, a coffee without sugar, a jar of low-fat plain yogurt, and a piece of fruit. Better if the latter is in season. One follows snack after two hours, dried fruit is just fine. To the lunch a portion of vegetables, preferably green such as chard, spinach, cabbage or broccoli, salad is also fine. Choose your favorite one from these side dishes, the important thing is that it is green, because it cleans the intestines. This should be eaten together with slices of chicken seasoned with a drizzle of oil, and a slice of rye or wholemeal bread.

During the afternoon, it must be done snack. A jar of low-fat white yogurt or even another fruit are two valid options, you choose according to your preferences. In the evening at cena, before long you eat blue fish in the oven, also in this case with cooked vegetables and eaten before the main course, and another slice of your favorite bread. If you like spices, vinegar and lemon are fine, but to be avoided if they fuel gastritis.