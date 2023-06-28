After the episode of violence that occurred in the Emergency Department of Guastalla, the Region increases its commitment to safety — Health

Donini: “Additional supervisory staff, especially in the more decentralized structures. But always in close coordination with Prefectures and Police Headquarters”

June 27, 2023 – “The episodes of violence that occur in healthcare facilities, in the emergency room in particular, must not have any tolerance. Law enforcement already does an amazing job, every day, and I thank them for that. And we will take criminal and civil action against those who perpetrate acts of physical or verbal violence. In the more decentralized realities, more distant from the principals of the police forces, we will soon integrate supervision with appropriate professionally adequate personnel, certainly not a substitute but complementary to the police forces themselves and clearly in coordination with the Prefectures and Police Headquarters in the ways and forms that they will deem appropriate”.

He said it Raffaele Doniniregional councilor for health, after the last episode of violence that took place in the emergency room of Guastalla, in the Reggio area, when a person went on a rampage causing serious damage to medical equipment but, above all, endangering the safety of healthcare workers and patients .

“I have given instructions to the General Managers of all the Emilia-Romagna healthcare companies – continued the councilor – to acquire additional surveillance services where it is deemed necessary. The premise, I have clarified well, is that each step must be agreed in advance with the authorities in charge of safety. Having said this, however, I confirm our willingness to offer a contribution so that people who find themselves working in health care places, or who frequent those places out of necessity, can have guarantees of their safety”.