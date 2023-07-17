After the flood disaster: Reopening of the Knappschafts-Klinik Bad Neuenahr

German pension insurance Knappschaft-Bahn-See

After the flooding in the Ahr Valley, the rehabilitation clinic of the German Pension Insurance Knappschaft-Bahn-See (KBS) reopened its doors.

Almost exactly two years after the night of the flood on July 14, 2021, the ‘Knappschafts-Klinik Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler’ resumed operations. It starts on July 24, 2023 with initially 20 rehabilitants. After that, the utilization should be gradually increased.

During the flood night in July 2021, 125 patients were guests at the ‘Knappschafts-Klinik Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler’. Luckily no one was injured in the clinic. However, like so many other houses in the Ahr Valley, the building was badly affected. The basement and ground floor were completely flooded and destroyed.

At the opening ceremony on July 17, 2023, Dr. Rolf Schmachtenberg, State Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs (BMAS), the KBS on the successful reconstruction: “You all have not only contributed to the fact that an almost completely destroyed clinic building is rebuilt. You also have the idea of ​​​​rehabilitation and participation , i.e. the cooperation in the return from the crisis, gave a very vivid expression, I thank you from the bottom of my heart for that!”

Michael Weberink, CEO of KBS, explains: “Around 25 million euros were invested in the structural reconstruction. In addition, the

Clinic management used the time to make changes in the clinic organization itself: Processes were restructured, medical concepts revised and a central care base was set up. The effort was worth it: Today the clinic is more modern than ever and meets the highest standards of rehabilitation medicine.”

Weberink thanked all supporters for the active and uncomplicated cooperation that made the reopening of the clinic possible. In particular, he thanked the employees who provided extraordinarily committed help after the night of flooding, although many of them were also affected by the flood in their private lives. Weberink: “Thank you also for the fact that the clinic management showed foresight during the reconstruction phase.”

None of the 90 employees at the clinic lost their jobs after the flood disaster or had to go on short-time work. “Over the past two years, our staff has been given the opportunity to undergo targeted further training, which all patients now benefit from after the reopening,” says Weberink.

In his welcoming address, State Secretary Schmachtenberg emphasized that health rehabilitation and social participation are thought of together in Germany. “We need good rehabilitation facilities: Only then can the ideas of rehabilitation and participation as well as inclusion, which are also inherent in our constitution, be lived effectively. This valuable work will now continue in your facility when patients come to the clinic again from next weekend “,” said Schmachtenberg and added: “I am particularly impressed that the ‘Knappschafts-Klinik Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler’ was able to use the forced break caused by the effects of the flood disaster to integrate innovative treatment approaches into their offers.”

In 1983 the ‘Knappschafts-Klinik Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler’ was built on Georg-Kreuzberg-Strasse. The rehabilitation facility focuses on gynecological and gastroenterological oncology, internal medicine and gastroenterology.

