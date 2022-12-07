We receive and publish:

Dear Director,

although some time has already passed, time that it took me to understand and digest what happened to me, I find myself writing to you today to underline how much excellence can be found at the Santa Croce e Carle Company.

On June 2nd, my adventure in the Emergency Department began with a first hospitalization on June 3rd in Cardiology, where 4 stents were placed, and then discharged on June 7th. On 19 June I was admitted again in general medicine at the Carle facility, with septicemia from staphylococcus aureus. Following several further diagnostic investigations and ward transfers, I was taken over by the cardiac surgery department and followed up by the infectious disease specialists as the staphylococcus aureus had colonized the left shoulder and right calf as well as inside of my heart, already not really healthy, and has blissfully further devastated both the mitral valve and the aortic valve, the rings that support them, also damaging the wall that divides the ventricle from the atrium, forming inside my heart a bag of pus, and a coronary hemorrhaged (I’m not a doctor so I’m expressing myself based on what I understand). After a difficult open heart operation with extracorporeal circulation that lasted several hours, I was taken to cardio surgical resuscitation where I stayed for 25 days, 17 of which were sedated, intubated, dialysed and I don’t even remember what else, before my return to cardiac surgery department. Finally, a nice month of rehabilitation at the Boves clinic, Stella del Mattino.

And for this I intend to publicly thank all the departments that have hosted me, who with their doctors, nurses and health personnel have treated me and given me back, believe me, my life:

– the UTIC department which despite the difficulties of the various cases through its doctors and all the service operators who maintain the ability to be close to the patients;

– dr. Silvestri with Dr. Racca and all the internal medicine staff, who were the first to diagnose the seriousness of my endocarditis;

– the chief of cardiac surgery, Dr. Roberto Maurizio who with Dr. Pilozzi Casado Alberto, the anesthesiologists, Dr. Picco Giada and Dr. Mancardi Mattia and all the technical staff present in the operating room did an excellent, perfect job , with a professionalism and ability that in my case proved to be out of the ordinary. Thanks also to Dr. Rosato, to Dr. Capo.

Only in difficult cases does excellence come out and I know for sure that mine was not a simple textbook case. They have all demonstrated an ability and dare I say ingenuity in dealing with an unpredictable and far more complex situation than could have been anticipated.

Even the staff of the cardiac surgery department, the nurses and social health workers, professionally capable and humanly expert in maintaining a warm relationship capable of making us want to resist and move forward. Deserves a big round of applause and all my gratitude to all the personnel of the cardiothoracic intensive care unit. The first name that comes to mind is Dr. Vitale, but all the doctors in the ward, all the nurses and health workers, even the cleaning staff in that ward have something extra, incredible professionalism, tenacity and a rare humanity. Personally I don’t remember much, but my wife saw how much dedication everyone lends themselves to treating and assisting the not always easy patient that I was.

A special thanks also deserves all the operators, doctors, physiotherapists, nurses, healthcare operators, but also the cooks, of the Stella del Mattino clinic in Boves, who from that simple almost helpless body that I was upon my arrival, in a short time able to get back on my feet and give me back the will to live, albeit with hard daily work, rewarded with excellent meals.

In conclusion I would say that I had little, if any, hope of surviving, but thanks to these extraordinary excellences I am here today to say thank you, thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone.

Dear Director, Thank you for your attention.

Oscar Giraudo

Editorial board

WEDGE