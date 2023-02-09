Banca Delle Visite applies the concept of “suspended coffee” in healthcare, allowing specialist doctors to make visits and healthcare services available for the most needy. Without restrictions of age or type of service, throughout Italy. DoctorApp has signed an agreement with Banca delle Visite to integrate this valuable service within its digital ecosystem. «Banca delle Visite helps those who cannot afford a paid medical examination, those who cannot wait for the times of the Public Health Service, those who need immediate treatment. Objectives that we fully share in DoctorApp – underlines Alessandro Giraudo, CEO and founder of Doctor App -. I believed in this agreement from the beginning. We want to protect the weakest sections of the population and I’m happy that now the startup I founded can do something concrete in this direction. That’s why the first ten visits will be donated directly by DoctorApp: we want to set a good example”.

A real problem

When the waiting time is too long and health is at risk, many citizens seek out private services. According to the 18th Health Report of the Center for Applied Economic Research in Health (Crea) of the University of Rome Tor Vergata, private health expenditure is growing, we are talking about an average of over 1,700 euros per family per year. 5.2% of households are in economic hardship due to health costs, 378,627 households have become impoverished due to health costs and 610,048 have incurred health costs defined as “catastrophic”.

How does the solidarity visit work?

Banca Delle Visite verifies that the people who ask for help are actually in difficulty. In some cases, reporting by authoritative bodies such as the Italian Red Cross or Caritas is sufficient. Alternatively, an ISEE (Indicator of the Equivalent Economic Situation) of less than 12 thousand euros is required. «We check that the Health System of the region of residence is not able to provide the service within 60 days – explains Michela Dominicis, President of Banca delle Visite -. At that point we intervene to ensure that the patient obtains the service as quickly as possible. We pay for services thanks to the donations we receive from our supporters, but we also act as facilitators, putting professionals willing to give a visit together with those who really need it. The partnership with DoctorApp is precious because it allows us to make ourselves known and reach a greater number of professionals interested in donating their time and skills. In 2022 we gave away 930 services and we want to grow further ».

The DoctorApp Super Doctors

The professionals who will make themselves available for a solidarity visit through DoctorApp will obtain the Superdoctor badge so as to be able to communicate their commitment to everyone. App and platform will make the entire process agile and functional. “It’s a partnership where everyone wins. The most fragile citizens will be able to access treatment without long waits or expensive costs, our professionals will be able to do good and obtain well-deserved visibility in return, Banca delle Visite will make itself known to a growing circuit of specialists and DoctorApp will finally make it concrete and tangible its social vocation» concluded Giraudo.