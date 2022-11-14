During the last episode of the podcast Wild Moss, the host Fedez told about how his life is today, and how he is, after the experience with the disease. “The tumor has made me a worse person.”

Fedezalso because of the public position he holds, he has never denied talking about the most tragic aspects of his life: we have seen it with the publication of the Ferragnez series and we can see it every day on the Instagram profile of the Milanese rapper and entrepreneur, as well as of consort and influencer Chiara Ferragni. The famous interpreter of “Encourage feelings“is certainly aware of the great media impact that each of his actions or sentences entails and for this reason, probably, he decided, during the last episode of the podcast conducted by him and by his friend and colleague Louis Salt, to open up on what life is like for him after his illness, after the operation that removed his severe neuroendocrine tumor that had struck him and of which he had, from the first diagnosis, decided to speak on their own social.

Fedez: “I’m not a better person”

When a disease as serious as cancer strikes us, and we recover from it, we are convinced that we must, at this point, change the world. It will be because the fear of dying leaves us and we find ourselves with a lot of unexpected new time on our hands, or because we feel a sort of desire to repay the favor that fate has done us: no matter what the reason, we feel indebted. And “pardoned”(And, let’s face it, often the people around us, albeit with the best of intentions, point this out). But who said that after a cancer should we become superheroes? He also asked Fedez during the last episode of the podcast Wild Moss “They say that cancer reveals the meaning of life, but with the ***. The tumor made me a worse person“. Strong words those pronounced by the singer, which however relieve many sick or former such from the heavy sense of responsibility that frequently afflicts them. Goes on Federico Lucia: “My life got worse, I became depressed and I became a worse human being after cancer. And that’s the cool thing about my cancer. Why should I be a better person?”.

The intervention of the singer at the conference



Although with different words, Fedez he reiterated the same concept during the conference “Tempo della Salute”, organized on the occasion of the “Corriere Salute” event. Together with the pancreatic surgery expert Massimo Falconi, who operated on the influencer, Fedez discussed the importance of communicating your illness. “I decided to talk about my illness on social media partly because I felt the need to share what was happening to me, partly also for help those who are experiencing or will have to live the same experience as me“. The singer also points out the lack of specific online information on the neuroendocrine tumor of the pancreaswhich is why he decided to become the spokesperson for the disease himself.

Support for those who, like him, have faced a cancer or an equally disabling disease, arrives even today, post-operation: a certainly more stable phase, but no less full of complications, fatigue and pain. “It creates a kind of imperative to be better. But who said that one has to be better? The thought I made is this: if I have not improved, perhaps I am even worse than before. And there comes a sense of guilt that shouldn’t exist because it doesn’t mean that you have to get out of the disease better ”.

The importance of supporting loved ones

After months spent in celebrate your own scar or to share the most intimate part of one’s suffering, namely i conversations with his own psychologist, Fedez he decides even today to provide useful information on the subject: not scientific disclosure, but sentimental, which helps those who are suffering to feel welcomed and understood. Finally, the Milanese entrepreneur also allows himself to reiterate as the word cancer should not scare: eliminating the idea that the problem may affect us does not help to solve it. “Cancer wasn’t for me taboo, unfortunately we have had several cases in the family and I have lost some relatives. In the first terrible days, and throughout the period that followed, the greatest help came from my family and friends. The support you can get if you talk is one of the reasons why you shouldn’t hide. The closeness of those who love you it is a great help in not getting discouraged ”.