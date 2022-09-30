The supermarkets Cadoro and Carrefour reported the precautionary withdrawal from the shelves of other würstel branded Wudy Aia, both chicken and turkey and pork, and also of Golosino Negroni branded pork sausages due to the possible presence of microbial contamination from Listeria monocytogenes. The products in question are:

Golosino Negroni pork sausage in packs of 100 grams, with the expiry dates from 20/09/2022 to 14/11/2022;

in packs of 100 grams, with the expiry dates from 20/09/2022 to 14/11/2022; Würstel Wudy Aia Classic snack in packs of 4 × 100 grams, with the expiry dates from 20/09/2022 to 05/12/2022;

in packs of 4 × 100 grams, with the expiry dates from 20/09/2022 to 05/12/2022; Würstel Wudy Aia Classico trio in packs of 3 × 250 grams, with the expiry dates from 20/09/2022 to 05/12/2022;

in packs of 3 × 250 grams, with the expiry dates from 20/09/2022 to 05/12/2022; Wudy Aia Bavaria pork sausage in packs of 250 grams, with the expiry dates from 20/09/2022 to 05/12/2022;

in packs of 250 grams, with the expiry dates from 20/09/2022 to 05/12/2022; Wudy Aia Grill pork sausage in packs of 250 grams, with the expiry dates from 20/09/2022 to 05/12/2022;

in packs of 250 grams, with the expiry dates from 20/09/2022 to 05/12/2022; Würstel Wudy Aia Classic multipackin packs of 1 kg, with expiry dates from 20/09/2022 to 05/12/2022.

And würstel recalled were produced by Agricola Tre Valli Soc. Coop. in the plant in piazzale Apollinare Veronesi 1, in San Martino Buon Albergo, in the province of Verona (identification mark IT 04 M CE).

Previously some supermarkets had already reported classic frankfurters (250 grams), classic snacks (100 grams) and cheese snacks (150 grams) under the Wudy Aia brand and Eurospin’s Töbias brand chicken and turkey frankfurters with cheese. The measures are linked to an outbreak of listeriosis which, at the time of writing, has 71 confirmed cases and three deaths and which, according to health authorities, is linked to the consumption of contaminated sausages eaten raw.

As a precaution, the manufacturer has issued a safety notice in which it recommends to people in possession of packages with the characteristics indicated to keep the product at a temperature between 0 and 4 ° C and to consume it only after careful cooking (at least six minutes in a pan already hot or in boiling water).

For more information, it is possible to contact the Tre Valli Soc. Coop. at the toll-free number 800 905232 from Monday to Saturday, from 8.00 to 17.00.

© Reserved reproduction Photos: Depositphotos (cover), Aia, Cadoro

For 12 years, Ilfattoalimentare has been talking about what happens in the world of supermarkets, what are the pitfalls in labels, publishes sentences on misleading advertisements as well as reporting the work of lobbies that operate against the interests of consumers. Ours is an independent site without a publisher, without conflicts of interest and without public contributions. This is possible thanks to the banners of the companies and the thousands of readers who read us every day and allow us to reach 20 million views a year, without stuffing the articles with invasive advertising. Ilfattoalimentare gives free access to all articles.



Support us, just a minute click here. If you want you can also do it with a monthly payment. Roberto La Pira